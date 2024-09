Letter: Isle vehicle inspections shouldn’t be annual

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii requires a vehicle safety inspection every year. North Carolina requires an inspection every other year and Texas just did away with safety inspections for privately owned vehicles.

Hawaii should require a safety inspection every other year like North Carolina, or better yet, follow Texas and do away with safety inspections. Makes sense.

Ken Zitz

Waialua

