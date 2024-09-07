Letter: Time for Netanyahu to heed U.S. peace request

It would be a catastrophe if the U.S. were drawn into the war in the Middle East because of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the orthodox right-wing Israeli government’s insistence on destroying Hamas at any cost.

The time has come for Netanyahu to be given an ultimatum to negotiate a peace that will release hostages and allow for the start of rebuilding the wreckage of Gaza. If Netanyahu and his cronies waffle or ignore the U. S. peace proposals, then all arms shipments should be stopped immediately.

The days of diplomacy and toleration of Netanyahu’s disdainful attitude are over. The peaceful return of the hostages, the soul of Israel and the lives of innocent civilians is the priority.

Anthony Locascio

Waikiki

