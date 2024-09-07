Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, September 7, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Time for Netanyahu to heed U.S. peace request

Today Updated 12:22 a.m.

POOL VIA REUTERS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on Monday.

POOL VIA REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem on Monday.