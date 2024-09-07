2 attempted murder investigations opened in West Oahu

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu police are looking for a 49-year-old man wanted for allegedly shooting a 41-year-old man in the stomach early Friday in Maili, one of two attempted murder investigations opened by HPD in West Oahu.

At about 1:50 a.m. the two men, who knew one another, had an argument over tent space that ended in gunfire. “The victim was shot multiple times by the suspect,” according to a highlight from detectives with the Honolulu Police Department’s homicide detail. “The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.”

The victim was transported in serious condition by Emergency Medical Services to a hospital.

Also on Friday, according to HPD, a 44-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were the victims of an attempted murder with a car.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder in Makaha at 8:09 p.m. Thursday.

“An adult male was arrested after a traffic incident. The suspect was detained, positively identified, and arrested,” according to police. No further details were released by HPD.

On Aug. 16, in response to three shootings in nine days that left two men dead and at least five people wounded, county, state and federal lawmakers vowed to flood the West side community with more police while developing a legislative and operational plan to stop the violence.

Since then a dispute between neighbors on Saturday ended with a 59-year-old man being fatally shot after he rammed his neighbor’s home with a front loader and shot and killed three women.