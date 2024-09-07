Chaminade volleyball stuns top-ranked Cal State Los Angeles

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The No. 12 Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned an upset victory over No. 1 Cal State Los Angeles on Friday, sweeping the defending national champions 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 at the Yotes Classic Showcase in San Bernardino, Calif.

The Silverswords (3-2) had lost their previous 14 matches against No. 1-ranked opponents. It’s also a redemption win for the Silverswords, who had seen their past two seasons end in the NCAA West Regionals against the Golden Eagles (2-1).

Letizia Cammillucci and Anna Stucchi each put down 10 kills for the Silverswords, who hit .336 in the match. Six players for Chaminade had at least five kills. Chaminade also held Cal State Los Angeles to just a .198 hitting percentage.

Earlier in the day, Chaminade lost to No. 10 St. Cloud State 25-18, 25-15, 11-25, 25-19. Stucchi led the Silverswords with 10 kills.