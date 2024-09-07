Saint Louis opens ILH with big victory

Saint Louis running back Tahlen Kekawa broke through a hole in the first half of Friday’s game against Kamehameha at Farrington.

Swipe or click to see more

Saint Louis offensive lineman Kamoi Huihui lifted wide receiver Hashley Kingston Siliado after a touchdown in the first half.

Swipe or click to see more

Kamehameha defensive back Kalei Harbottle tackled Saint Louis running back Tenari Maafala in the first half on Friday.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Nainoa Lopes fired four touchdown passes, including 7- and 6-yarders to Hashley Kingston Siliado as No. 4 Saint Louis pulled away in the second half for 37-7 win over No. 6 Kamehameha on Friday night at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

It was the ILH Open Division regular-season opener for both teams. Kamehameha’s front was a wall against Saint Louis’ ground game early on, but Lopes was ready when his number was called.

“After that second series, I knew we had to throw because they kept bringing the heat,” Lopes said. “I just took what they gave me.”

Lopes had split time at quarterback with Mose Lilo in the first four games, but was in control of a balanced Saint Louis offense and played until the final two series.

He completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 207 yards while his offensive line did not permit a sack against a big, physical and fast Kamehameha defense. Lopes’ growth is one factor in Saint Louis’ favor.

“Nainoa has done a great job the past couple of weeks. He’s maturing and really picking up the things we want him to do in the run game and the pass game. Command the offense. Take leadership of the entire offense and the huddle,” Crusaders offensive coordinator Leonard Lau said. “We’re just proud of him.”

Tahlen Kekawa paced the ground attack with 73 yards on 15 carries.

“We want to make the defense defend the entire field, horizontally and vertically, and the run and pass. Keep them off balance,” Lau added. “The O-line has been coming on.”

Kamehameha had scoring opportunities early on but couldn’t cash in. Nainoa Melchor rushed for 101 yards and Maddox Sharrer bolted free for a 58-yard touchdown run, but Saint Louis had the edge in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams.

“It’s tough to find positives. The scoreboard doesn’t reflect the type of team we are, but they exposed our flaws,” Warriors coach Kaeo Drummondo said. “We have to fix them.”

Lamese Gora had an interception nullified by a penalty but came back with a pick in the second half. Adruen Meredith also had a pick, while Saint Louis had four sacks, including two by Aloalii Rocco Malaki.

“Coach has us working on basic stuff every day of the week. No breaks, no off days. No matter what day it is, we’re conditioning, we’re lifting, we’re all stretching. We’re all coming together as a team and it translates on the field, as you can see,” said Gora, who had seven tackles. “We’re in film study a lot.”

Roy Maafala Jr. led the Saint Louis defense with nine tackles.

Kamehameha was the first team to march into the red zone, but on fourth and 2 at the Saint Louis 13-yard line, quarterback Jevin Bolos-Reyes bobbled the under-center snap and was stopped 1 yard short.

After a Crusaders punt went out of. bounds at the Saint Louis 35-yard line, the Warriors stormed downfield with smashmouth football. Melchor ran four times for 28 yards to set up his team at the 1-yard line.

However, Bolos-Reyes again bobbled the under-center snap, losing 2 yards. Tyler Fujimoto then hooked a 20-yard field goal try, and the game remained scoreless with 11:50 left in the first half.

After six consecutive running plays — and two three-and-outs — to begin the game, Saint Louis changed up with a no-huddle attack as Lopes delivered pinpoint passes against Kamehameha’s zone defense. Lopes’ uncanny 35-yard punt died on the 5-yard line, flipping field position in the Crusaders’ favor.

Kamehameha drove into Crusaders territory, and on third and 2, Saint Louis appeared to jump offside. However, none of the three linemen who moved crossed the line of scrimmage, and a moment later, the shotgun snap sailed past Bolos-Reyes, who was sacked for an 11-yard loss to end the threat.

With Kekawa gashing the interior and Lopes connecting with his receivers, Saint Louis drove 66 yards in 10 plays, scoring on Lopes’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Siliado near the left pylon. That broke the scoring drought as Saint Louis took a 7-0 lead with 1:25 remaining in the first half.

The Warriors opened the second half with three carries for 19 yards by Melchor, but Bolos-Reyes’ deep toss into double coverage was intercepted by Gora.

Rolling to his left rugby-style , Kamehameha punter Bless Cabrera-Hopkins was tackled by Malaki at his own 8-yard line. Three plays later, Lopes found Kingston Siliado in the end zone for a 6-yard TD, opening the Crusaders’ lead to 14-0 with 3:44 left in the third quarter.

Kamehameha responded on the next snap from center. Freshman running back Sharrer bolted through the right side and went untouched for a 58-yard TD with 3:29 to go in the third stanza.

On the ensuing series, Lopes delivered a third-and-20 bomb to Stytyn Lasconia down the right sideline for a 71-yard TD. The Crusaders led 21-7 with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter.

The Warriors stayed on the ground with success, getting 31- and 16-yard pickups by Melchor. A remarkable one-handed catch by Sharrer on third and 19 gave Kamehameha a key first down. The drive stalled, however, and Fujimoto’s 36-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left with 11:20 left.

Saint Louis tacked on a 35-yard field goal by Makena Kauai, extending the lead to 24-7 with 6:19 to go.

An interception by Jahren Altura set up an 8-yard TD pass from Lopes to Titan Lacaden. The score by Lacaden, making his return from an ankle injury, stretched the Crusaders’ lead to 31-7 with 5:24 remaining.

Pupu Sepulona, who was in on two sacks earlier, blocked a Kamehameha punt, which was then returned 65x yards to pay dirt by Dallas Pelen-Talalotu with 4:10 left.

“I have faith in our team. We have weapons all over the field. We just know how to execute and use them well,” Lacaden said.

Kamehameha (3-2) will host Punahou on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Saint Louis (3-2) has a bye next weekend before playing at Punahou on Sept. 21.

Mililani 27, Los Alamitos (Calif.) 24

Lehiwa Kahana-Travis scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run and Kayden Anzaldo’s late interception helped preserve the Trojans’ win over the Griffins.

Punahou 42, ‘Iolani 0

Nelson Aau ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and Dane Kellner ran back two punts for scores as the Buffanblu breezed to a dominant win over the rival Raiders.

Aau had touchdown runs of 3, 17, and 6 yards for the Buffanblu (2-2). Kellner ran back an 80-yard punt for Punahou’s first score, then added a 65-yard return in the third quarter.

Punahou held ‘Iolani (2-3) to just 50 rushing yards and 89 passing yards for the game.

Waianae 44, Pearl City 8

Slater Kaleiohi caught 11 passes for a school-record 238 yards, with three of them going for touchdowns as the Seariders dominated in a win against the Chargers.

Kaleiohi’s 238 yards shattered the previous Seariders record of 197, set by Nainoa Machado in 2019 against Saint Louis.

Kaleiohi opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Maximus Kahalewai Sapigao, then added a 21-yard pass from George Mier and another 12-yard score from Sapigao.

Sapigao finished the game with 273 yards passing, and threw four touchdowns for the Seariders (1-2).

The lone score for the Chargers (0-3) came on a 6-yard pass from Jonah Galanto to Tayvon Ching- Harrell.

Aiea 32, Nanakuli 7

Ezra Kila Spencer caught nine passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, Hiki Kim Choy Keb Ahlo and Elijah Mendoza each threw two touchdown passes, and Na Alii cruised to victory over the Golden Hawks at Radford’s John E. Velasco Stadium.

Kim Choy Keb Ahlo threw a 33-yard pass to Spencer for Na Alii’s first score, then threw a 7-yard pass to Jhermie Cacpal in the fourth quarter.

Mendoza had touchdown passes of 15 and 45 yards to Spencer.

Mendoza finished with 287 yards passing for Na Alii (3-0).

Kingston Salausa had a 2-yard run for the only points for Nanakuli (0-4).

Castle 22, Kaiser 21

Rolly Gamez had a 2-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left, and completed a 2-point conversion to Logan Thompson, putting the finishing touches on a comeback win for the Knights against the Cougars.

Kaiser (1-1) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after the first quarter after a 67-yard touchdown pass from BJ Rezentes to Jesse Shinagawa and a 23-yard interception return by Samisoni Mafi.

Castle (2-2) got on the board in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Nai Kalauokaaea, then tied the game when Nai Kalauokaaea threw a 36-yard score to Trisen Kalauokaaea.

Kaiser would retake the lead in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run by Aiden Leong before Gamez’s late score and 2-point conversion pass put Castle back in the lead.

Roosevelt 63, McKinley 6

Shaeden Sexton ran for 86 yards and four touchdowns, powering the Rough Riders to an easy win over the Tigers.

Sexton had scoring runs of 1, 6, 3, and 4 yards for the Rough Riders (2-1), who also got a pair of defensive scores, with Taimane Souza returning an interception 36 yards, amd Izaiah Nakamura scoring on a 25-yard fumble recovery.

Jerome Arten ran for 86 yards to lead the Tigers (0-3), including a 73-yard touchdown jaunt.

—

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

KS (3-2, 0-1) 0 0 7 0 — 7

STL (3-2, 1-0) 0 7 14 16 — 37

STL—Hashley Kingston Siliado 7 pass from

Nainoa Lopes (Makena Kauai kick)

STL—Kingston Siliado 6 pass from Lopes (Kauai kick)

KS—Maddox Sharrer 58 run (Tyler Fujimoto kick)

STL—Stytyn Lasconia 71 pass from Lopes (Kauai kick)

STL—FG Kauai 35

STL—Titan Lacaden 8 pass from Lopes (Kauai kick)

STL—Dallas Pelen-Talalotu 65 blocked punt return (kick blocked)

RUSHING—Kamehameha: Nainoa

Melchor 12-101, Sharrer 5-69, Pono Kaha‘ulelio 3-26, Eisen Pirga 1-18. Saint Louis: Tahlen Kekawa 15-73, Mose Lilo 2-16, Tenari Maafala 6-9, Lopes 1-8.

PASSING—Kamehameha: Jevin Bolos-Reyes 12-17-2-81, Kaha‘ulelio 4-7-0-28. Saint Louis: Lopes 20-29-0-207.

RECEIVING—Kamehameha: Taimane Purcell 4-42, Sharrer 1-18, Jayden Braun 1-15, Raeden Marks 2-9, Ty Perkins 2-9, Noah Aki 1-7, Hazyn Botelho 1-7, Melchor 4-2. Saint Louis: Lasconia 2-84, Lacaden 5-44, Kaeo Apduhan 2-33, Kingston Siliado 4-23, Exodus Brown 3-6, Kekawa 1-6, Trytin Elis-Navares 1-4, Maafala 1-4, Jordan

Nunuha 1-3.

Also:

Pac-Five 45, Saint Louis I-AA 17

PUNAHOU 42, ‘IOLANI 0

At Eddie Hamada Field

Punahou (2-2) 14 14 7 7 — 42

‘Iolani (2-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

PUN—Dane Kellner 80 punt return (Carson Beard kick)

PUN—Nelson Aau 3 run (Beard kick)

PUN—Aau 17 run (Beard kick)

PUN—Aau 6 run (Beard kick)

PUN—Kellner 65 punt return (Beard kick)

PUN—Brady Lau 33 run (Kyle Hu kick)

RUSHING—‘Iolani: Jones Vierra 13-39, Quincy Oka 2-8, Adrian Perkins 1-7, Jadon Anzai 1-4, CJ Villanueva 1-(minus 8). Punahou: Aau 19-115, Lau 3-40, Sean Connell 4-31, Aaron Johnson 6-22, Keegan Dunn 1-10, Kahn Ho 3-5.

PASSING—‘Iolani: Villanueva 12-24-1-75, Perkins 3-5-0-7. Punahou: Hunter Fujikawa 4-7-0-41.

RECEIVING—‘Iolani: Kekama Kane 6-41, Keon Preusser 5-38, Jett Katayama 1-5, Tyger Hayashi 1-3, Kaiaka Lau Kong 2-2. Punahou: Zion White 3-30, Dash Watanabe 1-11.

WAIANAE 44, PEARL CITY 8

At Bino Neves Stadium

Waianae (1-2) 17 13 7 7 — 44

Pearl City (0-3) 0 8 0 0 — 8

WAIN—Slater Kaleiohi 32 pass from Maximus Kahalewai Sapigao (Brysen Ferreira kick)

WAIN—FG Ferreira

WAIN—Bryson Boswell-Barnayha 1 pass from Sapigao (Ferreira kick)

WAIN—Kaleiohi 21 pass from George Mier (kick failed)

WAIN—Caleb Watanabe 75 pass from Sapigao (81 kick)

PC— Tayvon Ching-Harrell 6 pass from Jonah Galanto (Javian Mizuno pass from Galanto)

WAIN—Deegan Aduha 75 interception return (Ferreira kick)

WAIN—Kaleiohi 12 pass from Sapigao (Ferreira kick)

RUSHING—Waianae: Kingsten Keala 4-15, Hayven Pinson 1-8, Alika Idica Jr. 2-4, #17 1-3, Boswell-Barnayha 1-(minus 3), Mier 4-(minus 12). Pearl City: Rayden Olivas-Maake 9-47, Adriel Jonas Garrido 10-34, Lennon Elder 3-4, Jonah Galanto 3-(minus 7).

PASSING—Waianae: Sapigao 15-19-0-273, Mier 10-18-1-113. Pearl City: Galanto 22-48-1-196, Ikaika Torres 0-2-0-0, Tiger Ader 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Waianae: Kaleiohi 11-238, Watanabe 3-94, Pinson 3-26, Idica Jr. 3-16, Kaipo Lujan 1-12, Boswell-Barnayha 1-1, David Maxwell 2-(minus 1). Pearl City: Mizuno 7-67, Elder 5-52, Ching-Harrell 5-45, Bronson Abendanio 3-22, Olivas-Maake 1-5.

AIEA 32, NANAKULI 7

At John E. Velasco Stadium

Nanakuli (1-4) 0 7 0 0 — 7

Aiea (3-0) 0 19 0 13 — 32

AIEA—Ezra Kila Spencer 33 pass from Hiki Kim Choy Keb Ahlo (pass failed)

AIEA—Spencer 15 pass from Elijah Mendoza (Dominic Okada kick)

AIEA—Spencer 45 pass from El. Mendoza (kick blocked)

NANA—Kingston Salausa 2 run (Chance Asinsin kick)

AIEA—Jhermie Cacpal 7 pass from Kim Choy Keb Ahlo (Okada kick)

AIEA—Cacpal 42 run (kick failed)

RUSHING—Nanakuli: Salausa 10-32, Zade Kalua 7-23, Kamuela Farias 9-11, Kainoa Decanto 2-6, Rhailey-Zack Tolentino 1-5, Talitonu Keohuhu 2-4, Vai Fanuaea 1-2, Richard Federico 2-(minus 3), Lyric Anuenue 1-(minus 12). Aiea: Cacpal 1-42, Kim Choy Keb Ahlo 1-12, El. Mendoza 1-5, CJ Ioapo 5-0, Taylor Chuck 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Nanakuli: Salausa 12-16-0-63, Anuenue 0-1-0-0, Malosi Muaau 0-1-1-0. Aiea: El. Mendoza 24-34-1-287, Kim Choy Keb Ahlo 3-3-0-51, Evan Mendoza 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Nanakuli: Muaau 4-33, Farias 2-12, Fanuaea 2-7, Keohuhu 1-6, Anuenue 2-5, Federico 1-0. Aiea: Spencer 9-133, Cacpal 6-93, Kim Choy Keb Ahlo 6-82, Ev. Mendoza 3-14, Andreas Adams 1-7, Chuck 1-6, Tamatoa Tuia-Leama 1-3.

CASTLE 22, KAISER 21

At Kaiser Stadium

Castle (2-2) 0 7 7 8 — 22

Kaiser (1-1) 14 0 0 7 — 21

KAIS—Jesse Shinagawa 69 pass from BJ

Rezentes (Morgan White kick)

KAIS—Samisoni Mafi 23 interception return (White kick)

CAST—Nai Kalauokaaea 1 run (Aztin Pitt kick)

CAST—Trisen Kalauokaaea 36 pass from N. Kalauokaaea (Pitt kick)

KAIS—Aiden Leong 19 run (White kick)

CAST—Rolly Gamez 2 run (Gamez pass to Logan Thompson)

RUSHING—Castle: Aiden Kahele 18-102, Kaunahe Kalahiki-Gohier 6-26, Riley Burton 9-22, Gamez 6-18, Thompson 1-4, N. Kalauokaaea 2-(minus 14), Team 3-(minus 15). Kaiser: Dillon Reis 8-46, Zayden Ling 1-32, Leong 1-19, Brady Kim 6-17, Rezentes 4-13, Shinagawa 2-11, Blain Kupahu 4-10, Apo Toetuu-Kelekolio 1-1, Team 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Castle: N. Kalauokaaea 10-18-3-147, Gamez 0-1-1-0, Thompson 0-1-0-0. Kaiser: Rezentes 10-16-0-130, Shinagawa 4-8-2-31.

RECEIVING—Castle: Isaiah Felipe 5-63, T. Kalauokaaea 3-45, Thompson 2-39. Kaiser: Shinagawa 3-85, Ling 5-38, Caleb Hamasaki 3-25, Reis 1-13, Keo Lapera 2-0.

ROOSEVELT 63, MCKINLEY 6

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

McKinley (0-3) 0 6 0 0 — 6

Roosevelt (2-1) 29 27 0 7 — 63

ROOS—Shaeden Sexton 1 run (kick failed)

ROOS—Kaeo Bush 2 run (Jahsaiah Souza-Armstead pass from Bush)

ROOS—Sexton 6 run (Williama Aarona pass from Bush)

ROOS—Taimane Souza 36 interception return (Journey DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Sexton 3 run (DePeralta kick)

MCK—Jerome Arten 73 run (kick failed)

ROOS—Sexton 4 run (DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Izaiah Nakamura 25 fumble return (2-point failed)

ROOS—Keawe Davis 31 pass from Ioane Kamanao (DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Keanu Bezares 15 run (DePeralta kick)

RUSHING—McKinley: Arten 17-86, Tarsen Soliaga 1-2, JohnEly Laroco 1-(minus 1). Roosevelt: Sexton 20-85, Bezares 3-33, Kamanao 2-24, Bush 3-8.

PASSING—McKinley: Soliaga 5-19-4-34. Roosevelt: Bush 5-7-0-82, Kamanao 3-5-0-47.

RECEIVING—McKinley: Alyza Taufa 2-22, Fabien Pudja 1-10, Gregory Givens 1-3, Arten 1-(minus 1). Roosevelt: Davis 3-65, Souza-Armstead 2-53, Aarona 1-12, William Austin 1-4, Casen Murakami-Awaya 1-(minus 5).

Also:

Mililani 27, Los Alamitos (Calif.) 24

Skyview (Wash.) 34, Radford 27