A rescued fledging shearwater spreads it wings as it is released by an Oahu Seabird Aid volunteer in 2019.

As seabird fallout season approaches, the delicate balance between Hawaii’s native wildlife and modern life comes into sharp focus. Each year, young seabirds fledge from their nest, using moonlight to navigate their first journey out to sea.

However, many — particularly ‘ua‘u kani or wedge-tailed shearwaters — become disoriented by artificial lights and fall to the ground, leaving them vulnerable to predation and car strikes. This phenomenon is not just distressing for the birds; it reflects the broader challenges facing native species in Hawaii, where more species have gone extinct than anywhere else in the U.S.

Hawaii is home to 468 endangered species, more than any other state, representing nearly half of the nation’s total. Our native wildlife is both unique and interdependent, relying on critical habitats that are increasingly threatened by human activity. Yet, these species remain vital to our ecosystem.

Seabirds, for example, play a unique and critical role in maintaining the health of both ocean and land environments. They are the primary agents in transferring nutrients from the ocean to terrestrial environments, such as forests and wetlands. Through their guano, seabirds fertilize the soil, promoting healthy forest growth.

These forests, in turn, support watersheds that are crucial for protecting coral reefs from harmful runoff, directly benefiting marine life and contributing to the health of our oceans.

The benefits of a healthy ecosystem extend far beyond the natural world. The reefs that seabirds help sustain provide essential food resources and act as natural barriers, protecting shorelines from storm damage and reducing the impact of hurricanes and other extreme weather events.

In this way, the survival of native species is directly linked to human well-being. Protecting these species is not just an act of environmental stewardship; it is essential for our own survival and quality of life.

While conservation efforts have led to some successes, these gains remain fragile amid growing environmental threats.

Climate change, with rising sea levels and more intense storms, is shrinking the available breeding grounds for these species. Historically, Hawaii’s main islands offered safer habitats, but the combined impact of development, invasive species and these environmental changes has pushed these species to the brink, forcing them into increasingly vulnerable areas.

Preserving existing habitats is crucial, but we must also create new, resilient ones. This requires rethinking land use and prioritizing the needs of wildlife in our development plans. However, large-scale efforts alone are not enough.

Everyday actions by the community are equally valuable in protecting our precious native wildlife. Simple steps, such as watching for and being able to identify downed seabirds, preparing an appropriate-sized box with holes and a towel, and knowing the nearest approved drop-off locations, can make a significant difference. Reducing light pollution, keeping pets indoors, and engaging with local conservation initiatives can also help create a safer environment. Everyone has the power to be a better neighbor to native wildlife, ensuring these species have the space and resources they need to thrive.

Envisioning a future where native species flourish alongside us is within reach, and as these species recover, it’s crucial to sustain our efforts. By fostering an environment where humans and wildlife coexist, we can ensure the health and resilience of our unique and diverse ecosystem. This commitment from all of us will determine whether future generations inherit a Hawaii where native wildlife thrive. Now is our chance to create a lasting legacy of stewardship and coexistence.

Linda Elliott is the founder and director of the Hawai‘i Wildlife Center, one of two organizations permitted by state and federal wildlife agencies to provide medical treatment and rehabilitation care to native wildlife.