Letter: Let’s address roots of West Oahu violence

I like Mayor Rick Blangiardi, but what he said about meeting force with force to help solve the problem of gun violence in Waianae and Nanakuli really put me off.

Law enforcement has a role, to be sure, but don’t we have to get at the root causes of why this is happening? Why are there more people snapping? Why are we not valuing lives as much as we used to? Getting at the reasons for this violence should give us some good ideas about what we as a society and as individuals can do about it.

I know, or at least I think I know, that most people on the West Side would give you the shirts off their backs if asked. My hope is that we can better reach and serve those individuals and families who feel isolated and alienated, and perhaps even angry, with their lives.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

