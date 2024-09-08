Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, September 8, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Let’s address roots of West Oahu violence

Today

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A collapsed carport, crushed cars and a front loader remained Monday at 85-1373 Waianae Valley Road, the site of a fatal shooting.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

A collapsed carport, crushed cars and a front loader remained Monday at 85-1373 Waianae Valley Road, the site of a fatal shooting.