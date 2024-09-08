Letter: U.S. must oppose Israel’s carnage

People hold signs during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza in London on Saturday.

Brava to Dawn Morais Webster for “speaking truth to power” in her Island Voices column that was published on Aug. 26 (“Calling on Harris to stop Gaza carnage,” Star-Advertiser). The conservative prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has only increased the existing tensions between the Ambrahamic religions that claim Jerusalem holds a sacred quality within each of their spiritual traditions. Now his war against the Palestinians and his Zionist “solutions” are against all humanitarian morality.

Will Kamala Harris have the moral resolve to stand up to the American Zionists and the big money behind them? Will she follow Joe Biden’s policy of supplying armaments to Israel so they can continue their carnage of civilians, or will she make her own principled stand against America’s support of military aid to Israel?

However, even Harris’ lack of moral resolve would be much better than the damage Donald Trump will accomplish with another term.

John Heidel

Kailua

