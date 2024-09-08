Letter: Visitor impact fee will be detrimental

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Is the governor not aware that proposals like the visitor impact fee — really a tax on tourists — presents other issues, like less tourism? Using climate change to tax businesses is like selling ice cream to an Alaskan.

Impact fees (taxes) are the easy way out of not being prepared for the Maui wildfires and climate change. Good leadership would have at best worked alongside local stakeholders in advance — pre-risk management. Keeping the golf courses green is what this governor’s about.

Impacts from tourism are the cost of doing business, and state government is getting in between Hawaii’s tourists and hoteliers.

Stirling Hebenstreit

Manoa

