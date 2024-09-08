Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, September 8, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Na Hoku-winning musician Teresa Bright was popular in Hawaii and Japan

By John Berger

Today Updated 10:24 p.m.

Editors' PicksEntertainmentObituaries

JOHN BERGER / JBERGER@STARADVERTISER.COM Teresa Bright performed on Dec. 6, 2020.

JOHN BERGER / JBERGER@STARADVERTISER.COM

Teresa Bright performed on Dec. 6, 2020.