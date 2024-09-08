West Oahu is a new Republican ‘stronghold’

The west side of Oahu has taken a political turn to the right after electing four Republican state House members, a state senator and two members of the Honolulu City Council.

State Rep. Diamond Garcia (R, Ewa-Kapolei) called the region Oahu’s new “Republican stronghold. … It used to be Hawaii Kai, Aina Haina and Kailua. Now Kapolei, Ewa, Waipahu, the Waianae Coast — they’re all switching.”

Two years ago, Garcia joined fellow House freshmen Republican Reps. Elijah Pierick (R, Royal Kunia-­Waipahu-Honouliuli) and David Alcos III (Ocean Pointe-Barbers Point).

They followed elections for Sen. Kurt Fevella (R, Ewa Beach-Ocean Pointe-Iroquois Point) and Council members Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, who were both reelected in the nonpartisan primary in August after no one challenged them. Fevella’s seat is not up for election this cycle.

In 2022, voters in Central Oahu also elected former House Republican minority leader Val Okimoto to the Council to represent District 8, which includes Pearl City, Mililani and Mililani Mauka. Okimoto’s seat also is not up for election this year.

Tupola served in the House as a Republican from 2014 to 2018 when she unsuccessfully ran against then-Gov. David Ige for governor. She now represents District 1, which covers portions of Ewa Beach and the Waianae Coast.

Tulba represents Waipahu, Iroquois Point, West Loch, Ewa Villages and portions of Ewa Beach.

Garcia, Pierick and Alcos all face reelection Nov. 5 against Democratic newcomers. They represent half of the current six Republicans in the House, with two in the Senate. So the general election will determine whether West Oahu Republicans continue to make gains in the state Legislature or backslide.

Their support comes from voters’ frustration at Democrats for not doing more to address the cost of living in Hawaii and other problems facing everyday people, according to Tulba and other Republicans.

“Democrats have been in power for over 60 years and their policies are why people are leaving the State and can’t afford to live here,” said Tulba in a text to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “People are sick and tired of the same political machine ruining their home and only benefiting select groups of insiders. Folks on the west side want change, and they aren’t afraid to vote for change. … The west side people are dynamic and they want to elect people who represent their values and protect their freedom and safety.”

Garcia said the area has seen massive change since the plantation era died a generation ago, leading former sugar cane land to be replaced with suburbs and strip malls.

Republicans’ message, Garcia said, resonates with constituents that Hawaii’s Democratic-controlled political system hasn’t dramatically improved the lives of working families, many of whom moved to West Oahu to buy cheaper homes only to face frustrating commutes to and from town.

According to Garcia, many Native Hawaiians in the district “have socially conservative values and they realize their values align with Republican values of limited government and putting local families first.”

In a text to the Star-­Advertiser, Alcos wrote that “Conservative values, such as smaller government, lower taxes, and traditional family values, have resonated with voters on the west side, guiding their decisions and preferences. Additionally, the party’s emphasis on economic growth and job creation has appealed to residents seeking financial stability and prosperity … .

“The growing support for Republicans is further amplified by the backing of local churches in our districts, such as Inspire Church, Bread of Life, and New Hope Leeward, which promote conservative values and contribute to the thriving community,” Alcos wrote. “These churches, along with local politicians who understand and address the daily struggles of the community, have played a vital role in shaping the political landscape and garnering support for Republican candidates.”

Tamara McKay, chair of the Republican Party of Hawaii, said the gridlock getting to and from the West Side reduces the quality of life for voters that’s reflected at election time.

“We are on an island in the middle of an ocean and the traffic is like San Francisco, while all the money is dumped into rail that goes nowhere,” she said. “There are repercussions for the majority in office. They’ve made us dependent on imports in a state that has perfect year-round weather to grow crops and raise cattle to feed our state, while groceries are out of control. Why aren’t our politicians doing common sense solutions?”

As a result, McKay said, “billionaires and foreign investors are coming in while families are moving out because they can’t afford it. For younger families, the American dream is dying. For the younger generation, it is up to them to vote. That’s the only way we can save the state and make changes.”