No. 12 Chaminade volleyball tops No. 8 Cal State San Bernardino

Letizia Cammillucci had five kills and four aces in the win.

One day after sweeping the top-ranked team in the country, the Chaminade women’s volleyball team knocked out another ranked opponent, sweeping No. 8 Cal State San Bernardino 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 to conclude the Yotes Classic Showcase in San Bernardino, Calif.

Anna Stucchi led the Silverswords (4-2) with 12 kills, earning a spot on the all-tournament team. Malena Mihalik added 11 kills and 11 digs. Ashley Robinson led CSU San Bernardino (2-2) with 15 kills.

The Silverswords finished the tournament with a 2-2 mark, tied with Cal State San Bernardino and Cal State Los Angeles. Cal Poly Pomona won all four of its matches to win the title, while St. Cloud State finished 3-1.

Hilo volleyball sweeps past Saint Martin’s

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team swept Saint Martin’s 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 on Saturday in the De Luz Chevrolet Hawaii Fall Volleyball Challenge.

Hilo (4-1) was led by Taylor Tullo’s nine kills. She hit .409 in the match. Samara Cruz added eight kills, and Kamryn Childs had six and added four service aces. Emmy Hansen led the Saints (1-2) with 14 kills.

Hilo defeats Chaminade in soccer

The Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer team beat in-state rival Chaminade 2-0 on Saturday at Saint Louis Field in the Silverswords’ season opener.

Shudai Ito got the Vulcans (2-0) on the board first, knocking in a penalty kick in the fourth minute. Kanata Taira added an insurance goal in the 66th minute. Hilo barely outshot Chaminade in total shots 14-12, and shots on goal 7-5, but Christian Souza saved all five shots to earn the win.

Chaminade, Hilo women battle to draws

The Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer teams each logged 0-0 draws on Saturday, with Chaminade tying with Minot State and Hilo battling Cal State Los Angeles.

The Silverswords (0-0-2) took 10 total shots, half of which were on goal, with Kenna Kiefer leading them with three shots. Izabella Holly made four saves, as the Beavers (1-0-1) managed just five total shots.

The Vulcans (0-0-1) were narrowly outshot by the Golden Eagles (1-0-1) 12-11, and 8-7 in shots on goal. Taesja Paopao saved all eight shots for Hawaii Hilo.