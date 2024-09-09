‘Pasta’ La Vista

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Linguine lovers, get ready — National Linguine Day is Sept. 15. If you’re craving these flat, long noodles, check out the following options:

Seafood extravaganza

Nero frutti di mare is one of the most popular dishes at Taormina Sicilian Cuisine (227 Lewers St.). This specialty features squid ink linguine with shrimp, clams, crabmeat, sun-dried tomatoes and lightly spiced garlic. Seafood lovers will swoon over the savory medley.

Call 808-926-5050 or visit taorminarestaurant.com.

Pucker up

Truffle-centric restaurant Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) recently launched a new grand degustation tasting menu ($200 per person), which includes several dishes that are not available on the a la carte menu yet. The noodle course is a lemon pasta, which has a bright, light finish (and is a great segue into the following meat course).

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

A Waipahu gem

Fratelli Express (94-216 Farrington Hwy.) opened earlier this year in Waipahu. The casual spot offers popular Italian dishes, along with teas and some Vietnamese side dishes.

All entrees come with your choice of rice and linguine. All sauces are made in-house, and dishes are cooked to order.

The business’s chicken pomodoro on linguine ($17.90) is a customer favorite. Meanwhile, the sausage and meatball pomodori ($21.89) is an off-menu special.

Call 808-367-0642 or follow the biz on Instagram (@fratelliexpress808).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).