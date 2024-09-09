Wahine soccer fall to Eastern Washington

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The University of Hawaii (2-6) women’s soccer team continued its road trip in the Pacific Northwest with a 2-0 loss at Eastern Washington (3-2-1) on Sunday.

The Rainbow Wahine outshot the Eagles 19-11, but were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season. UH matched their season-high of 19 shots. The Eagles scored early on with a goal from Delani Walker in the 15th minute off of passes from Isabelle Herting and Kendall Moore.Their final goal came in the 54th minute from Chloe Pattinson.

The Rainbow Wahine end their three-match road trip against Portland State on Thursday at 3 p.m. HST

Hilo men’s soccer shut out Chaminade

The University of Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer took down Chaminade University (0-1) 2-0 in their second match of the season, Sunday at the Saint Louis School Field.

The Vulcans (2-0) struck early in the fifth minute with a penalty kick from Shudai Ito. Kanata Taira later added the second goal in the 67th minute on assists from Colby Lee and Gen Takahashi.

Christian Souza recorded his seventh shut-out with five saves.

The Vulcans next match is at home against Hawaii Pacific on Wednesday at 2 p.m.