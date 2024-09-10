FAA investigating Delta airplane that struck tail of regional jet

Delta Air Lines said today the wing of one of its planes struck a regional jet while taxiing for departure at Atlanta airport, damaging both aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident that occurred at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m. ET.

The airline said the wing of a Delta Airbus A350 that was set to depart for Tokyo-Haneda struck the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900 that was scheduled to department for LaFayette, Louisiana, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350. Endeavor is a wholly owned Delta subsidiary. Delta said there were reported injuries among the 221 passengers on the A350 and 56 passengers on the CRJ-900.

A number of near misses and runway incursion incidents last year raised concerns about U.S. aviation safety and the strain on understaffed air traffic control, prompting the National Transportation Safety Board to call for more technology to prevent collisions.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said earlier at an industry conference today that the agency has deployed technologies at some airports that provide an alert if an aircraft is lined up on the wrong runway or on a taxiway.

“We’ve started to deploy pretty simple off the shelf solution for controllers to get better situational awareness,” Whitaker said saying close calls were down by more than half in the first half of the year. “So there’s progress, but we need to get better. There’s no excuse for that happening.”