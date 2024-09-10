Letter: Address root of homeless problem to get results

I can relate to the recent story about California turning to police to solve its homeless crisis. I lived in Palm Springs for 20 years and my son is a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department, a city being overrun with the domestically challenged.

To be homeless in the desert in the summertime is serious business. When it’s 125 degrees outside during the day, the overnight low temperature can be hotter than the hottest daytime temperature in Hawaii. But asking the police to make an unpleasant problem go away is not the solution.

Most homeless do not want to go to a shelter, and sending them home is not a viable option for many. Instead, Americans would be wise to understand that they helped to create this situation. Hopefully those now wishing they didn’t have to look at the homeless will realize they, too, may soon be homeless.

Bret Hill

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter