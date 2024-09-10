Letter: Hawaii can teach world valuable diversity lesson

Gov. Josh Green (bottom right) along with other Hawaii delegates take part in the roll call during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 20.

Six Hawaii delegates to the Democratic Party Convention declared themselves to be “uncommitted” to nominating a presidential candidate. A spokesperson for the six uncommitted explained that their protest is motivated by a “principled” commitment to peace and mutual respect between different groups and the sanctity of human life.

This courageous stand is one example of how much Hawaii, one of the most ethnically, racially and culturally diverse places anywhere, values diversity. And (despite our existing problems and inequities) we in these islands are committed to making it work well. This is truly special these days, when so many countries are bitterly fragmented and tearing themselves apart with violent civil and tribal wars.

Hawaii can be a needed example for others of peaceful coexistence, so let’s take future opportunities to demonstrate how we make living with great diversity pono and a source of strength for our community.

Noel Kent

Manoa

