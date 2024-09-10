Letter: Israel wasn’t aggressor, deserves right to survive

In 1948, the day after Israel accepted the United Nations partition plan and declared Israel’s independence, six Arab states declared war on the tiny nation. In 1967, three Arab states united to trigger the Six-Day War. In 1973, two Arab states attacked Israel on its holiest day, Yom Kippur. On Oct. 7, a Jewish holiday and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, Iran’s proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, attacked Israel and started the war in Gaza and on Israel’s northern border.

On no occasion has Israel attacked its neighbors without cause. Israel’s enemies have not renounced their determination to rid Israel of its Jewish population “from the river to the sea.” Hamas grew out of the Muslim Brotherhood and the same belief system as al-Qaida.

War is terrible. Civilians suffer mass casualties. Blaming Jews for wars on their right to exist is a travesty born of lamentable ignorance.

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Nuuanu

