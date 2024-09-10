Letter: Trump hush money trial was an embarrassment

I keep reading and hearing the liberals utter, “President Trump is a convicted criminal.” Everyone who was awake during those court proceedings could see how completely biased the prosecutors and judges were. Even very liberal law professors and scholars stated as much. Those sham trials should have had a change of venue, at the least.

Studies estimate that between 4%-6% of people incarcerated in U.S. prisons are innocent. If 5% of individuals are actually innocent, that means 1 in 20 criminal cases result in a wrongful conviction. The Duke University Lacrosse Team and the Central Park Five are just two high-profile injustices. Let’s be real.

James Prickett

Mililani

