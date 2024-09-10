Off the news: Live or recorded, debate is must-see TV

Usually presidential debates fall into the watch-the-highlights-later category, especially for us in Hawaii where the time zone places today’s face-off at 3 p.m., in the thick of the work day. However, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump create a must-see-TV occasion that people can record to watch later or absorb in real time.

Also advisable: Watch it yourself and make up your own mind rather than having the pundits tell you what to think. They may be the talking heads, but relying on what your own thinking head tells you is so much better.