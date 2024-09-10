On the Move: June Kim and Chase Aalborg

Pacific Permanente Group has hired June Kim as a new pulmonologist for Maui Memorial Medical Center and the Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic. Kim has 20 years’ experience, certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care medicine, most recently as a transplant pulmonologist in Orlando, Fla.

Adventist Health Castle has named Chase Aalborg as president effective Oct. 14. Most recently serving as chief operating officer at AdventHealth in Littleton, Colo., Aalborg has more than 10 years’ experience with AdventHealth in numerous administrative positions, including as chief financial officer in the Denver and Chicago markets. He will succeed Ryan Ashlock, who will serve as president of Adventist Health’s Central Coast service area in San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

———

