Prep Football Top 10: Kahuku still rules the roost

Three Open Division teams are still unbeaten, but Kahuku remains firmly atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 rankings this week.

The three-time defending state champion had a bye over the weekend and is preparing for national powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.). Kahuku (3-1) collected eight of 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

Mililani (4-0) went to Los Alamitos (Calif.) for a 27-24 win to close out a successful and long business trip to the mainland. The Trojans (4-0) began the journey with a 26-9 win at Liberty (Nev.).

Campbell (2-0) staved off Mililani to remain at No. 2. The Sabers have been idle from game action the past two weekends, but will host No. 7 Farrington on Saturday. Hopes are high in the Ewa plains.

“It’s a blessing. Everyone sees the work we’ve been putting into the offseason, but we can’t be satisfied,” senior quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele said. “It’s great to know people are watching us, looking at the games, but we can’t be complacent. The season just started. I just take it with a grain of salt.”

Like Campbell and Mililani, Saint Louis received one first-place vote. The Crusaders opened ILH Open Division play with a 37-7 win over Kamehameha, which dropped to No. 8 in the poll.

Kapolei (3-0) remains at No. 5 after a bye weekend.

Leilehua lost to Kailua, 33-30, and dropped out of the Top 10 for the first time this season.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (3-1, 0-0 OIA Open) (8) 104 1

> bye

> next: vs. Mater Dei, Saturday

2. Campbell (2-0, 0-0 OIA Open) (1) 96 2

> bye

> next: vs. No. 7 Farrington, Saturday

3. Mililani (4-0, 0-0 OIA Open) (1) 93 3

> won at Los Alamitos (Calif.), 27-24

> next: bye (vs. Waipahu, Sept. 21)

4. Saint Louis (3-2, 1-0 ILH Open) (1) 78 4

> def. No. 7 Kamehameha, 37-7

> next: bye (at Punahou, Sept. 21)

5. Kapolei (3-0, OIA Open) 67 5

> bye

> next: bye (at Campbell, Sept. 21)

6. Punahou (2-2, 0-0 ILH Open) 47 8

> won at ‘Iolani, 42-0

> next: at Kamehameha, Saturday

7. Farrington (3-1, 0-0 OIA Open) 41 7

> bye

> next: at No. 2 Campbell, Saturday

8. Kamehameha (3-2, 0-1 ILH Open) 35 6

> lost to No. 4 Saint Louis, 37-7

> next: vs. No. 6 Punahou, Saturday

9. Konawaena (3-2) 21 10-t

> def. Hilo, 35-0

> next: bye (at Keaau, Sept. 20)

10. Damien (3-1, 1-0 ILH D-I/II) 10 10-t

> def. Kamehameha I-AA, 35-15

> next: vs, Saint Louis I-AA, Friday

No longer in Top 10: Leilehua (No. 9).