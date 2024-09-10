Prep volleyball Top 10: Kamehameha, ‘Iolani to clash

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Defending state champion Kamehameha is at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 for a fourth week in a row.

The Warriors got past Punahou 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 last week and improved to 2-0 in Interscholastic League of Honolulu play. They collected six of eight first-place votes, outpointing No. 2 ‘Iolani by three points.

The Raiders (8-3, 2-0 ILH) received two first-place votes after sweeping No. 9 Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-18, 25-21. Kamehameha and ‘Iolani square off today night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Moanalua broke a tie with Punahou to claim sole possession of the No. 3 spot. Na Menehune opened OIA East action with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 sweep of Roosevelt.

While Punahou dropped behind Moanalua by a single point, Baldwin remained a lock at No. 5. The Bears swept Kamehameha-Maui 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 and are 4-0 in the Maui Interscholastic League.

Sixth-ranked Kamehameha-Hawaii swept Laupahoehoe 25-5, 25-13, 25-7 and is 5-0 in the Big Island Interscholastic Federation.

Mililani, Kahuku, Hawaii Baptist and Mid-Pacific round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (2-0 ILH) (6) 68 1

> won at No. 3 Punahou 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

2. ‘Iolani (8-3, 2-0 ILH) (2) 65 2

> def. No. 9 Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

> next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

3. Moanalua (14-4, 1-0 OIA) 52 3-t

> def. Roosevelt 25-13, 25-14, 25-22

> next: at Kalani, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Kaiser, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

4. Punahou (4-7, 0-2 ILH) 51 3-t

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 25-23, 25-23, 25-23

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

5. Baldwin (9-3, 4-0 MIL) 41 5

> def. KS-Maui 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

> next: at Lahainaluna, Thursday, 6:30 p.m..

6. KS-Hawaii (9-3, 5-0 BIIF) 34 6

> def. Laupahoehoe 25-5, 25-13, 25-7

> next: vs. Laupahoehoe, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Hilo, Thursday, 6 p.m.

7. Mililani (1-0 OIA) 25 7

> def. Kapolei 14-25, 25-18, 25-15, 19-25, 15-12

> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

8. Kahuku (4-4, 1-0 OIA) 23 8

> def. Kalaheo 25-20, 25-15, 25-12

> next: vs. Farrington, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: at Kailua, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

9. Hawaii Baptist (3-5, 0-0 ILH D-II) 12 9-t

> bye

> next: at Damien, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

10. Mid-Pacific (12-6, 0-2 ILH) 9 9-t

> lost to ‘Iolani 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Also receiving votes: Kapolei 4, Maui Prep 1.

Kamehameha has held the top spot for seven weeks in a row, dating back to last year when the Warriors took the top spot from Punahou two months into the season on their way to the state title.

The last time ‘Iolani was No. 1 was 2022.