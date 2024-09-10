UH QB Schager ready to roll in native Texas

After Monday’s 90-minute practice, University of Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager declared himself to be physically fit and ready to play in Saturday’s road game against Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas.

“I’m feeling good,” Schager said. “I’m ready to roll. I’m ready to play this game. I’ll be playing. I’m excited to get out there.”

In the nationally televised game against UCLA on Aug. 31, Schager completed his first six passes and nine of his first 10 before suffering an ankle injury. Later, he had the wind knocked out of him when he landed face down on the football while being tackled. Schager stayed in the game both times, and said the ankle soreness did not impact his full mobility on scrambles and movements in the pocket.

“It was definitely hurting throughout the game, but at the end of the day, I don’t think it impacted me too much,” he said.

With a bye this past weekend, the Warriors only practiced last week Wednesday and Friday. Schager did not participate in drills during those practices. John-Keawe Sagapolutele worked with the first-team offense. The Rainbow Warriors appeared to be refreshed by the break following the 16-13 loss to UCLA.

“It was good to get away from football for a little bit and miss it,” Schager said. That was “really the main thing. I think everybody missed it and wanted to get to it today. It’s exciting to have another game to play. The whole team is ready to play.”

Schager is among six Warriors who grew up in the Lone Star State. As a Highland Park High senior in 2000, Schager received a scholarship offer from Sam Houston. He did not take a recruiting visit because of the pandemic. But he had attended a game there when he was in the eighth grade. “I know the facilities and the stadium and everything,” he said.

Schager eventually accepted a scholarship offer from the Warriors. After visiting Oahu with his parents in January 2021, Schager put his commitment in writing on signing day the next month.

“I’m happy I came to Hawaii,” he said. “I’m happy to go play (the Bearkats).”

Schager said about 20 family and friends, including some Highland Park High teammates, will attend the game.

“It’s exciting to go home,” Schager said, referencing the two-hour drive between Huntsville and Highland Park. “I’ve got a bunch of friends and family coming down. I’m excited about it.”