Letter: Avid gun advocates take blame for mass shootings

More mass shootings. They occur in schools, malls, hospitals, on freeways and at public gatherings. Mass shootings can happen anywhere, and anyone could be a victim.

The gun proponents got their way to make guns easily available starting in 2008, when the U.S. Supreme Court’s thoughtless Heller ruling overturned 200 years of precedent. That opened the floodgates.

There was a time when gun owners admired guns for hunting. Some of today’s gun owners, however, admire the firepower of assault rifles, which are not designed to hunt wild animals for food or even for self-defense. Assault rifles are often used in mass shootings.

It’s no surprise that gun supporters are blaming others for the mass shootings. They blame parents. They blame societal attitudes. They even blame the police. Gun advocates want to deflect attention away from themselves because they are the ones who should be blamed.

John Kawamoto

Kaimuki

