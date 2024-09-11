Letter: Exposure to gun violence on TV hurts our children

Our children experience gun violence with mother’s milk. Our kids are exposed to crime and violence as long as we have our television turned on. Have you flipped channels lately? One of the first sounds a baby hears consistently is gunshots from the TV. Gunshots solve the problem. Fade to black.

Why is no one discussing this constant barrage of gunfire as entertainment? The lack of discussion is its own witness; we know. We always knew. Just as energy execs knew of global warming decades ago, we knew always that constant exposure to weapons is very bad for children.

Humans are a selfish species. The heart wants what it wants: a Colt .45 to make others jump.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

