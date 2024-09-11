Letter: Get tough on hikers still climbing Haiku Stairs

Some of the 14 hikers recently caught trespassing on the Haiku Stairs had ropes to assist them in achieving their goal of reaching the top of the stairs, showing that they blatantly ignored the “No Trespassing” signs. With no real meaningful consequences so far for violating the no trespassing ordinance, hikers will continue to ignore the signs for that selfie of them at the top of the stairs. It also could be considered as taunting law enforcement officials as “catch me if you can.”

I suggest that the book be thrown at these scofflaws and they be given the maximum penalty allowed under the law, both monetarily and in jail time. Their names and photos should be circulated on social media and the news to discourage others from climbing the stairs and to show that “No Trespassing” means exactly that.

Dennis Nakamura

Mililani

