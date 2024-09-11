Letter: Public school teachers must be paid on time

I was saddened to hear that more than 300 Hawaii state public school teachers had not been paid since the new school year started. All allegedly because of a computer problem.

I have several friends who retired from the state Department of Accounting and General Services and they said that they told their supervisors that the program has problems. The supervisors told them to be quiet — that the system is fine.

Now, the state is behind paying its teachers. This is totally unacceptable and someone needs to be held accountable. I hope that the state can fix this problem.

Alan Kim

Kaneohe

