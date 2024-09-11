Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Visitor fees noticeable, improvements are not

Today

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A board blocks access to eroded stairs at the beach adjacent to the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort on July 23.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

A board blocks access to eroded stairs at the beach adjacent to the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort on July 23.