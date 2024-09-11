Letter: Visitor fees noticeable, improvements are not

We are now in our last week of our 10th 30-day vacation to Waikiki. We have also had three shorter stays. Whilst here, we always enjoy reading the daily Honolulu Star-Advertiser, especially the letters. I wholeheartedly agree with two of your readers regarding the cost increases over the past years. Accommodation, with previously mentioned taxes and resort fees, and room rates have certainly increased substantially.

We are so disappointed with the condition of Waikiki beach, with very little maintenance being carried out. The pathways are falling into the water or closed, the toilets at Kuhio are closed and apparently not due to reopen until Christmas. The beaches are now dominated by rental umbrellas and chairs. It has certainly changed since our first trip from 13 years ago. However, we will revisit in the future.

Bernie Roberts

New South Wales, Australia

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter