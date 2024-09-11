Off the news: HART CEO’s contract renewed with raise

For rail CEO Lori Kahikina, a 22% pay raise comes with raised expectations from the public, to keep the project’s cost at $10 billion and to hit the 2031 completion date. After months of drama with some members of the rail board, Kahikina on Friday got a new three-year, $336,000 annual contract, up $275,000 from her current salary; the new terms start Jan. 1.

Interestingly, the deal also includes: 1) two two-year options for extension, which, if exercised fully, would reach rail’s 2031 completion at Civic Center; and 2) $45,000 to cover a CEO professional development program for Kahikina.