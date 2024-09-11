Off the news: NCIS actively investigating Oahu cold case

It’s not an episode of “NCIS: Hawaii” — but if the connection attracts enough publicity to help solve a cold-case killing on Oahu, it could help. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has issued a public call for assistance on an unsolved, 44-year-old case: The deaths of Lance Cpl. Lawrence “Larry” Martens and Lance Cpl. Rodney “Rocky” Padilla, last seen alive leaving the Kane­ohe Marine Corps base on Sept. 7, 1980, whose bodies were found the next day at Maunalua Bay Beach Park.

Tips can be reported at ncis.navy.mil.