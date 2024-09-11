Off the news: NCIS actively investigating Oahu cold case

Wednesday, September 11, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
6:21 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
It’s not an episode of “NCIS: Hawaii” — but if the connection attracts enough publicity to help solve a cold-case killing on Oahu, it could help. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) has issued a public call for assistance on an unsolved, 44-year-old case: The deaths of Lance Cpl. Lawrence “Larry” Martens and Lance Cpl. Rodney “Rocky” Padilla, last seen alive leaving the Kaneohe Marine Corps base on Sept. 7, 1980, whose bodies were found the next day at Maunalua Bay Beach Park.
Tips can be reported at ncis.navy.mil.