Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Council OKs $3M flood study of Wailupe Stream

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 10:55 p.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksPolitics

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wailupe Stream in Aina Haina, shown Aug. 23, is the last major valley stream in East Honolulu that is not fully lined with concrete. It has now been approved for a $3 million intergovernmental flood-control study.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Wailupe Stream in Aina Haina, shown Aug. 23, is the last major valley stream in East Honolulu that is not fully lined with concrete. It has now been approved for a $3 million intergovernmental flood-control study.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Part of the Wailupe Stream in Aina Haina, above. A study of the Wailupe Stream Watershed, to be undertaken by the city Department of Design and Construction and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, would plan and design flood-control features to prevent potential flooding in and around communities like Aina Haina.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Part of the Wailupe Stream in Aina Haina, above. A study of the Wailupe Stream Watershed, to be undertaken by the city Department of Design and Construction and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, would plan and design flood-control features to prevent potential flooding in and around communities like Aina Haina.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wailupe Stream in Aina Haina, shown Aug. 23, is the last major valley stream in East Honolulu that is not fully lined with concrete. It has now been approved for a $3 million intergovernmental flood-control study.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Part of the Wailupe Stream in Aina Haina, above. A study of the Wailupe Stream Watershed, to be undertaken by the city Department of Design and Construction and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, would plan and design flood-control features to prevent potential flooding in and around communities like Aina Haina.