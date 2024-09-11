Council OKs $3M flood study of Wailupe Stream
The Wailupe Stream in Aina Haina, shown Aug. 23, is the last major valley stream in East Honolulu that is not fully lined with concrete. It has now been approved for a $3 million intergovernmental flood-control study.
Part of the Wailupe Stream in Aina Haina, above. A study of the Wailupe Stream Watershed, to be undertaken by the city Department of Design and Construction and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, would plan and design flood-control features to prevent potential flooding in and around communities like Aina Haina.