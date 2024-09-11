Honolulu to remember victims of 9/11 attacks

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The public is invited to Honolulu’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony today to honor the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001.

The free event, 12:15-12:45 p.m. at Tamarind Park at Bishop Square, will feature Mayor Rick Blangiardi and representatives of the Honolulu Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services. The Royal Hawaiian Band and Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawai‘i will perform.

City officials said the event will also salute Honolulu’s first responders, and representatives from American and United airlines who lost co-workers on 9/11.