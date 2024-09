On the Move: Dori Nakayama and Rayen Watanabe

IQ 360 has hired Dori Nakayama as senior account executive and Rayen Watanabe as multimedia content strategist for its Honolulu office. Nakayama was previously a social media manager at MVNP and The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. Watanabe was previously a key account manager at Salt Light Collab, and has experience in multimedia, marketing and video production, including with Make-A-Wish-Hawaii and Aloha United Way.

