UH harrier Emilie Kirk Langschwager claims Big West honor

Hawaii’s Emilie Kirk Langschwager on Tuesday was named Big West Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week.

Kirk Langschwager, a sophomore from Denmark, won the season-opening Big Wave Invitational by finishing the 5K race at Kahuku Golf Course in 18:09.8. The Rainbow Wahine claimed the race’s top five spots.

Kirk Langschwager, who claimed the weekly conference award for the second time, is only the second UH athlete to win it multiple times in a career.

UH Hilo’s Souza earns PacWest recognition

Hawaii Hilo goalkeeper Christian Souza on Monday was selected PacWest Men’s Soccer Defender of the Week.

Souza, a Damien graduate, made 13 saves as the Vulcans beat Cal State Dominguez Hills 2-0 on Sept. 5 and Chaminade 2-0 on Sept. 7.

The senior has seven career shutouts to put him No. 2 in program history behind Ivan Mercado, who had nine from 2008 to 2009.

Star-Advertiser staff