FOOTBALL

>> Keali’i Ah Yat (Kamehameha), Montana: Threw his first touchdown pass of the season in a 27-24 loss to North Dakota. He was 20-for-28 for 155 yards and ran nine times for 40 yards but was sacked five times.

>> Julius Buelow (Kapolei), Mississippi: Started on the offensive line and helped pave the way for 397 yards of total offense in a 52-3 win over Middle Tennessee State.

>> Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts in a 69-7 win over Texas Southern, adding four catches for 34 yards. He went over the 100-yard mark rushing for the third time in his career and his final carry of 71 yards was the longest of his career. Matt Sykes (Punahou) led the Owls in receiving with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, his first as an Owl and second of his career. Tim Horn (Punahou) kicked off seven times in the game with four touchbacks and added an extra point.

>> Leif Fautanu (University), Arizona State: Started on the offensive line and helped the Sun Devils run the ball for 346 yards on 57 carries in a 30-23 win over Mississippi State.

>> Cameron Friel (Kailua), Nevada-Las Vegas: Scored his first touchdown of the season, a 1-yard plunge at the end of a 72-14 blowout of Utah Tech. He ran the ball four times for 8 yards and completed his only pass attempt. Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu (Campbell) came off the bench and was one stop off the team lead with three tackles. He had four tackles all of last season.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Completed 18 of his 21 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-34 win over Boise State. He also ran in a touchdown. Gabriel is third in the nation with an 84.3 completion percentage and is third with 59 completions. Iapeni Laloulu (Farrington) started on the offensive line in the shootout.

>> Kapena Gushiken (Kamehameha), Washington State: Came up with his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter of a 37-16 win over Texas Tech. He also had five tackles, one of them for a loss. Running mate Tanner Moku (Kamehameha) was right behind him with four tackles.

>> Aizik Mahuka (Mililani), Weber State: Grabbed the first sack of his career in a 43-16 win over Portland State, sharing one with a teammate. The freshman also had a solo tackle.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), Southern California: Scored his first touchdown of the season with a 7-yard run in garbage time of a 48-0 win over Utah State. It was his only carry and he hit eight of his 11 passes for 66 yards.

>> Enoch Nawahine (Kahuku), Brigham Young: Had only four carries for 17 yards in the 18-15 win over Southern Methodist but scored on a 9-yard run on fourth and 2 late in the third quarter to give the Cougars the lead. It was the junior’s first career touchdown on his 22nd carry. Nawahine entered the game as the fourth-string running back but was forced into action when the top two got hurt. He also had a reception, his first since 2019 with Utah State.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Matched a career high with nine tackles in a 31-10 win over Marist, adding a tackle for loss.

>> Ben Scott (Saint Louis), Nebraska: Started on the offensive line and his quarterback was never sacked in a 28-10 win over Colorado. The Huskers rolled up 334 yards of offense and held the ball for 35 minutes.

>> Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku), Washington: Started on the offensive line and helped the Huskies roll up 501 total yards in a 30-9 win over Eastern Michigan. Vimahi has started successive games for the first time in his career, settling in at right guard after playing three positions on the line in his Washington debut.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jolei Akima (Kamehameha), San Francisco: Dug up a career-high 28 shots in a loss to Cal State Northridge with seven assists. She had 18 digs the next night in a loss to Sacramento State. The graduate student has compiled 1,346 digs in her career for three schools.

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Joined the rotation at setter and dished out 21 assists with 14 digs in a loss to Washington State and then put up 20 assists in a loss to the Cougars the next night.

>> Falanika Danielson (Mililani), New Mexico: Nearly had her first double-double of her career with nine assists to go with 19 digs in a sweep of Missouri-Kansas City, then had 15 digs in a win over Howard and a season-high 20 in a win over Houston Christian. She was named to the Molly Howard-Gerwig Memorial Tournament team for her effort.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Stretched her streak of matches with double figures in kills to five, with 13 in a loss to New Mexico, 15 with 10 digs in a loss to Houston Christian and a season-high 18 with 15 digs in a loss to Howard. Dunford has 29 more kills for the Roos than the next-best hitter.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Had a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs in a loss to George Mason and 14 kills and eight digs in a loss to William & Mary before being limited to eight kills in a sweep at the hands of Bucknell. Chloe Ka’ahanui (Punahou) had 71 assists in the two matches of the William & Mary Invitational and Fa’avae Kimsel Moe (Punahou) led the team with 14 digs in the loss to Bucknell. The Bobcats have lost five matches in a row.

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Had her second double-double of the season with 15 assists and 10 digs in a win over Seattle and then dished out 17 assists in a victory over Nevada but had only six digs to go with them. Lucky Williams (Punahou) had a season-high nine kills in the Seattle match for the Roadrunners.

>> Nadia Koanui (Kamehameha), Northeastern: Dug up a career-high 27 shots in a loss to Dartmouth, giving her double figures in the category in four straight matches with 12 in a win over Lindenwood and 18 in a loss to Florida Gulf Coast. Her effort landed her on the Northeastern Invitational all-tournament team.

>> Colby Lane (McKinley), Florida International: Went into double figures in digs for the first time this season with 10 in a win over Davidson, the first victory for the Panthers after six losses. She has played in all seven matches, more than she did all of last year at Hawaii.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: The freshman has established herself as the starting setter for the Beavers, averaging 8.75 per set through the first five matches. She dished out 36 assists and scored five points in a loss to Nevada one night after dishing out 32 assists in a loss to Cal State Bakersfield. Lilo returns home to play in the Outrigger Invitational this week. Alexis Martinez (Mililani) is also on the squad but hasn’t played yet.

>> Aysia Miller (Mililani), Maryland Baltimore County: Opened the season with 43 digs in sweeps at the hands of Bowling Green, Wright State and Dayton, but her 4.78 digs per set is easily a career high after a 2.56 mark last season.

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Put down 11 kills and had an ace in a win over Sacred Heart, coming up with five digs. She surpassed 100 career kills in the first win of the season for the struggling Pirates.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Had 17 kills and 18 digs in a win over Idaho State, then added another double-double with 12 kills and 18 digs in a loss to UC Irvine. She has at least one ace in her last five matches and has 13 this season but 15 service errors. Middle blocker Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii) complemented Robins with 16 kills against Idaho State, nine blocks in a win over Bradley and 11 kills against UC Irvine.

>> Marley Roe (Kamehameha), Utah Tech: The sophomore dished out a season-high 30 assists with 13 digs for her second double-double in a win over Gonzaga.

>> Nive Tuileta (Le Jardin), Santa Clara: Had 35 assists and 12 digs with a kill and two blocks in a loss to Texas-Arlington, then dished out 49 assists in sweeps of Louisiana Monroe and McNeese. She was named to the all-tournament team for the UT Arlington Classic.

>> Lulu Uluave (Punahou), Brigham Young: Had double-digit digs for the first time in her career with 10 in a win over Lipscomb and then 16 in a loss to Georgia Tech. She dished out six assists in each match.

>> Kate Yoshimoto (Punahou), Colorado State: Was a back-row demon in her first week of the season, earning nine digs in a loss to Oregon, 15 in a win over Central Oregon and 18 in a win over Grand Canyon with 15 total assists in the three matches. She has 3.82 digs per set, her previous high was 3.31 last year. The Rams hit .309 this week after hitting .225 in their first three contests when Yoshimoto was injured.