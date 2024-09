Scoreboard – September 11, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA Eastern Division: Castle at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Kahuku at Kaimuki;

Kaiser at Roosevelt. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA Western Division: Waianae at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Radford; Leilehua at Waipahu; Waialua at Kapolei; Mililani at Campbell. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity II, Sacred Hearts at

Le Jardin, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Moanalua;

Roosevelt at Kalani; Kaimuki at Castle;

Kahuku at Kailua; McKinley at Farrington. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Anuenue at Kalaheo (White only at 5 p.m.).

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College men: Stanislaus State vs.

Chaminade, noon at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Invitational, Oregon State vs. Texas State, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Varsity I-AA,

‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity III,

St. Andrew’s vs. Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Assets at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Nanakuli; Mililani at Radford; Waipahu at Waianae. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Waialua at Pearl City (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Leilehua at Aiea (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Punahou vs. ‘Iolani,

6 p.m. Games at Punahou.

FOOTBALL

2024 UH schedule

(Record: 1-1)

Sat., Aug. 24 vs. Delaware St. W, 35-14

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. UCLA L, 13-16

Sat., Sept. 14 at Sam Houston 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Northern Iowa 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5 at San Diego State! 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Boise State! 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19 at Washington State TBD

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Nevada! 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2 at Fresno State! 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 9 vs. UNLV! 4 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 at Utah State! 10 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico! 6 p.m.

!—Mountain West game

Home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 21-25, 25-15,

25-15, 25-16

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 22-25,

25-22

Girls Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist def. Damien 25-16, 25-17,

25-9

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 13, ‘Iolani 4. Goal scorers—Pun: Kodai Eskin 2, Nalu Pietsch 2, Matias

Sheridan, Christian Ching, Kala Clark,

Logan Bauer, Blake Garlin, Dylan

McManus, Raihau Temanaha, Nick

Davidson, Makoa Cox. Iol: Nigel Palalay 2, Mateo Camp, Seitaro Kobayashi.

Kamehameha 18, Mid-Pacific 7. Goal

scorers—KS: Caleb Wright 5, Konner Chang 3, Kanoa-Wong 2, Kaeo Andrade, Jaxen Nishimura, Broxton Quihano-Meehan, Kaej Kahana, Aina Atirau Morton, Kodi Kawn, Sonny Recca, Hako Hudgens.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Le Jardin 12, ‘Iolani 5. Goal scorers—LeJ: Zavior Ward 5, Liam Frostic 2, Anthony Klutz IV 2, Graham Fahrenwald, Terin Cole, John Ferandin. Iol: Hudson Liu 2, Kai Drews 2, Brent Takashima.

Kamehameha 14, Mid-Pacific 1. Goal scorers—KS: Kamakoa Kaluhiwa 5, Oliko Hudgens 2, Ammom Miyamoto 2, Kahiau Stevens, Shane Koki, Koalii Hudson, Kyan Shigekane, Kalala Trinidad. MPI: Parker

Kamanehuokaiwi.