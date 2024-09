Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State will join Oregon State and Washington State in 2026, according to news reports.

Four Mountain West schools are in line to join the remnants of what was the Pac-12 conference, according to a report Wednesday from Yahoo Sports citing unnamed sources but confirmed by multiple media outlets nationwide.

Hawaii, which plays football in the Mountain West but other sports in the Big West, was not mentioned in the early reports.

“I knew this was always a possibility,” UH athletic director Craig Angelos told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser via text late Wednesday.

Angelos added that he may know more Thursday about how this might affect the Warriors.

The other 10 schools that were in the Pac-12 are now in their first seasons in the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 conferences. The departure from the Pac-12 turned what was known as the Power Five conferences into the Power Four, and left Oregon State and Washington State in limbo.

“Those (four) schools are expected to soon apply or have already applied for membership into the conference — the first step in the process to complete the deal,” Yahoo Sports senior college football reporter Ross Dellinger wrote. “This is expected to be the first phase in a multi-phase endeavor to reach, at the very least, eight schools.”

A deal was struck by what is now called the Pac 2 to play Mountain West teams in football this season, including a UH game at Washington State on Oct. 19.