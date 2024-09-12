Column: Hawaii schools’ air conditioning about much more than comfort

As a teacher at Castle High School, I’ve witnessed firsthand the challenges that extreme heat in our classrooms presents for students and educators. With temperatures frequently exceeding 95 F, the lack of air conditioning is not just uncomfortable — it impedes learning, undermines equity and raises serious health concerns.

Although the state has taken steps to address this issue, the progress has been slow and insufficient, leaving many schools, like mine, without a clear solution in sight. This year, the Department of Education (DOE) acknowledged the importance of creating comfortable classrooms for both student performance and teacher effectiveness, but the reality on the ground tells a different story.

The existing funding for air conditioning upgrades is limited and distributed unevenly. Some schools have received the necessary funding, while others are left in sweltering classrooms. Castle High School is one such latter case. Many classrooms remain without adequate cooling. Several rooms, including those in which I teach, have broken or non-functional air conditioning units.

The DOE has outlined steps for schools to follow in order to receive air conditioning, including electrical capacity assessments and costly upgrades. However, these upgrades can take years, and in the meantime, students and teachers must endure unhealthy learning conditions. What’s even more frustrating is that some classrooms with existing window AC units still lack the necessary repairs to make them functional. This raises concerns about how priorities for maintenance and upgrades are determined, as some classrooms serving large populations appear to be overlooked.

The impact of high classroom temperatures on learning is well-documented. Research shows that students in excessively hot environments experience reduced cognitive function, lower test scores and decreased concentration.

Hawaii’s heat waves are growing more intense, and this directly affects students’ ability to focus and learn.

When temperatures climb into the mid-90s, it becomes nearly impossible for both students and teachers to engage effectively in the learning process. It’s not just an issue of discomfort — it’s an issue of access to quality education and a safe working environment.

In addition, the health concerns posed by overheated classrooms cannot be ignored. Both students and staff face the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses when exposed to such extreme conditions for prolonged periods. As an educator, it’s deeply troubling to watch students struggle not just with their lessons, but with the physical effects of an overheated classroom.

The issue of air conditioning is also about equity. Students in underfunded schools are more likely to bear the brunt of these poor conditions, exacerbating existing educational disparities. All students, regardless of their ZIP code or the age of their school buildings, deserve access to a safe, comfortable and effective learning environment. The current approach to funding and prioritizing AC in schools does not address this fundamental inequity.

The state has made some progress in recent years, but falls far short of the comprehensive solution required. The $10 million allocated annually will not cool all classrooms any time soon, especially when electrical capacity upgrades — which are not included in this funding — are required in older buildings. This piecemeal approach leaves schools like mine in a holding pattern, waiting for relief that may take years to arrive.

It’s time for the state to prioritize air conditioning as a basic need in all Hawaii classrooms. The health and educational outcomes of our keiki should not be contingent on whether a school can afford electrical upgrades or whether they happen to be next in line for funding. Providing a cool, safe and equitable learning environment should be a priority for every school, and it’s long past time to take the necessary steps to make that happen.

Elizabeth Pa Nakea is a teacher at Castle High School.