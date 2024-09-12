Letter: Cease-fire not enough to end Israel-Hamas conflict

In the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas there are some indisputable facts that many are ignoring in their demands for a cease-fire. On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists broke their cease-fire with Israel and savagely attacked and killed about 1,200 innocent civilians and took 240 hostages.

Since then, Hamas has used their 200 miles of tunnels under Gaza to attack Israeli forces and continue to fire rockets into Israel. More than 40,000 Gazans have died due to Hamas’ desire to continue their aggression, no matter the cost to civilian lives. They broke the cease-fire; what is to stop them from doing it again?

The only path forward for Hamas is to unconditionally surrender and release the hostages. Hamas fighters will be treated fairly by Israel’s courts. Then the world can begin to rebuild Palestine to the beautiful and peaceful state that it deserves to be.

Earl F. Arakaki

Ewa Beach

