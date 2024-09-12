Letter: Offshore wind farm will ravage critical seascape

Are we ready to develop in our ocean wilderness? Have we really exhausted all energy-saving alternatives for Hawaii? Our ocean wilderness needs protection.

We can do better with hitting our alternative energy goals, but not at the expense of our protected whale sanctuary, endangered migratory birds, turtles and other marine wildlife, sea floor, coral beds and generational ocean recreation and fishing. All of these are at risk with a proposed floating wind farm to be built in the waters near Kaiwi Channel.

Contact your elected officials or your neighborhood board to start the conversation to remove the option of ocean windmills as an alternative energy tool. We can and must do better.

Paige Altonn

Hawaii Kai

