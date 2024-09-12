Letter: Reauthorize federal act aiding Alzheimer’s care

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With nearly 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 31,000 people aged 65 and older in Hawaii, addressing this crisis remains a vital national priority. I appreciate the support our senators have shown, but it’s crucial they advance the fight by endorsing the BOLD Reauthorization Act.

The Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act has profoundly impacted care by establishing public health centers of excellence nationwide. These centers improve care, expand early detection and gather crucial data. Importantly, BOLD also extends its reach into rural communities, ensuring that all areas, including those in Hawaii, receive vital services and support.

As the current authorization nears expiration, reauthorizing BOLD is essential to maintain and build upon these advancements. I urge U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz to champion this bipartisan legislation and support its swift passage to continue aiding families affected by Alzheimer’s.

Kathleen Wyatt

Waipahu

