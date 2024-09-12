Letter: SCOTUS justice vetting process must go deeper

President Joe Biden rightly called for Supreme Court reform. Various types of reform have been suggested, including term limits, age limits and an enforceable code of ethics. However, we must also examine the vetting process.

A nominee needs to be more than just “legally qualified.” While assessing a nominee’s intelligence and legal training is relatively straightforward, how do we determine if they possess the wisdom necessary to adjudicate constitutional issues? How can we ensure that nominees have the democratic vision and temperament required for the role? Have nominees been exposed to a broad range of human experiences and perspectives? Have they demonstrated practical knowledge, good judgment and ethical insight? Do they possess a reflective nature, emotional stability and humility?

The current vetting process, which includes cover letters, questionnaires and Senate hearings, is important — but are we asking all the right questions to truly evaluate these critical qualities?

Carl Sabatino

Kapahulu

