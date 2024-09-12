Off the news: Medical examiner’s facility gets upgrade

Thursday, September 12, 2024
Honolulu’s medical examiner team just got a $5.9 million upgrade of its Iwilei headquarters, with new autopsy stations, improved lighting, upgraded ventilation, more refrigeration space and a privacy room for families. It’s a welcome uplift for a tough job.
“We are not considered first responders, but we are called the last responders,” noted Medical Examiner Dr. Masahiko “Mike” Kobayashi.