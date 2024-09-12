On the Move: Laura Kau‘ionalani Nishizaki

The Queen’s Health Systems has promoted Laura Kau‘ionalani Nishizaki to vice president of Native Hawaiian Health; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice; and Caregiver Wellness, and of research in those fields. Nishizaki was previously director of the Native Hawaiian Health Department, who joined in 2017 as a project coordinator/clinical social worker for the Ke Ku‘una Na‘au Native Hawaiian Patient Navigation Program.

The Queen’s Health Systems has also announced the retirements of Dr. Naleen Naupaka Andrade and Dr. Gerard Akaka. Andrade, who is currently executive vice president of Native Hawaiian Health and chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice officer; has served at QHS in numerous positions since 1987. She will be returning to the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine effective Dec. 1, prior to her retirement on March 1 . Akaka, who is currently vice president of Native Hawaiian Affairs and Clinical Support, joined QHS in 2002 and is an internal medicine physician who had also served in the U.S. Air Force and worked at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. He will be retiring Dec. 21.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.