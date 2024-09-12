Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, September 12, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

University of Hawaii president search narrowed to 2 finalists

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 12:12 a.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksEducation

COURTESY PHOTOS (l-r) Wendy F. Hensel, left, Julian Vasquez Heilig.

COURTESY PHOTOS

(l-r) Wendy F. Hensel, left, Julian Vasquez Heilig.