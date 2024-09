Farrington quarterback Chansen Smith looks to pass against the Saint Louis Crusaders during the second half of a high school football game at Farrington High School on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Honolulu.

There are tests in the classroom and tests on the turf.

The Farrington Governors are getting one giant orange-and-black challenge on Saturday in their first top-tier regular-season game since 2021.

Campbell (2-0), ranked No. 2 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10, has had more bye weeks than games since week one. The two teams meet in Ewa Beach at 3:30 p.m.

Farrington is 3-1 overall under first-year head coach Mike Lafaele. Ranked seventh, the pride of Kalihi were relatively tested early on. Farrington pulled away from KIF powerhouse Kapaa, 35-12, then overwhelmed Tafuna (American Samoa), 41-14 — which had outscored Waipahu a week earlier. Then came a 42-0 rout of Rancho Mirage (Calif.), setting up high hopes for the battle with Saint Louis.

The Crusaders locked down on Farrington’s offense, which was without running back Kingsten Samuelu, for a 24-7 win at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

The Governors are in the lab this week, tinkering. So much to do, so little time. Can they get Samuelu back to 100 percent health?

The answer, as of Wednesday, is yes according to Lafaele.

“I think he’s the best running back in the state,” Lafaele said. “He was missed last week.”

In three games before his injury, Samuelu racked up 340 rushing yards and six TDs on 40 carries (8.4 per attempt). The Govs averaged 39.3 points per game. Without him against a premier Open Division team in Saint Louis two weeks ago, it was the defense that scored their lone TD.

The other lingering question for Farrington: Can the defense contain Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele?

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound southpaw just added another scholarship offer over the weekend. Utah is the newest school on his list, although Sagapolutele has already given an oral commitment to California before the season started. Sagapolutele has regained most of the size and strength he carried as a sophomore.

“Sophomore year, I wasn’t really healthy. I was a chubbier boy. I was 6-1, 6-2, 220 or 225 pounds,” he said.

Last year, as a junior, he trimmed down to a svelte 200 pounds.

“I did a lot of running and I didn’t take the weight room seriously. I didn’t feel great at that weight,” Sagapolutele said.

He regained 25 pounds with a balance of cardio and weight training. He has been efficient when defenses drop seven to eight into coverage. Sagapolutele is tough to bring down on sideline scrambles to the first-down marker.

“I’m playing at a weight I feel strong at. I feel kind of good at this weight, doing more lifting definitely than last season,” he said.

Sagapolutele has punished defenses with a slew of talented receivers darting all over Campbell’s synthetic turf field and Punahou’s lush grass surface. He has passed for 710 yards and 11 TDs without a pick. He has completed 80.8 percent of his throws and has a mind-blowing QB rating of 265.27.

For comparison’s sake, current NFL quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa posted a QBR of 204.18 at Saint Louis in 2014, and Marcus Mariota graded out at 189.98 in 2010, also as a Crusader.

He is 46 passing yards away from becoming the fifth quarterback all-time in Hawaii to top 8,000 career passing yards. If he throws for more than 204 yards against the Govs, he will pass Timmy Chang and Tagovailoa on the all-time list.

Campbell won last year’s matchup, 42-13, and has a seven-game win streak over Farrington. The Governors last beat the Sabers in 2016.

Waianae (1-2, 0-0 OIA D-I) at Moanalua (3-1, 0-0 OIA D-I), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Seariders broke into the win column with a 44-8 victory at Pearl City in their first foray into OIA Division I after decades in the top tier. Their second league game is against a Moanalua offense that averages 37 points per game under second-year coach Andrew Manley.

First-year senior starter Isaac Harney has the green light. He was 25-for-36 for 259 yards and two TDs against Radford. Against Kamehameha-Hawaii, he was 26-for-40 with 375 yards and two TDs. In a 42-0 win over Capistrano Valley (Calif.), Harney was 28-for-38, with 385 yards and three TDs. In limited action against Waiakea last weekend, he was 9-for-12, with 140 yards and four TDs.

Harney has been intercepted five times in 127 attempts.

No. 6 Punahou (2-2, 0-0 ILH Open) at No. 8 Kamehameha (3-2, 0-1 ILH Open), Saturday, 7 p.m.

With a mere four conference games, Kamehameha can’t really afford another loss. Punahou’s ball-hawking defense is led by Ko‘o Kia, Donte Utu and Dane Kellner, but it struggled with the girth and power of Sierra Canyon’s offensive line four weeks ago.

Kamehameha’s O-line isn’t quite as mammoth, but does include 6-6, 318-pound sophomore Malakai Lee.

Mater Dei (Calif.) (2-0) at No. 1 Kahuku (3-1, 0-0 OIA Open), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

A year ago, Kahuku went to Mater Dei and absorbed a 56-8 loss to the national powerhouse program. A week later, Kahuku stunned another premier program, St. John Bosco, 30-23. That spurred Big Red to a six-game win streak and, eventually, a third consecutive Open Division state title.

Mater Dei is ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps. The Monarchs have beaten Centennial (Calif.), 42-15, and Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 31-15. Kahuku lost at Bishop Gorman four weeks ago, 33-7.

“After watching their game against Bishop Gorman, they do everything right. They can run and pass the ball, and play a smothering defense,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “They are big and fast with athletes in all positions.”

Kahuku’s defense is led by Ben Roberts, LeBron Williams, Maximum Fonoimoana and Laanui Meyers.

“Our defensive line has been stellar for us all year long,” Carvalho said.

The offense is a work in progress with young contributors. The absence of All-State offensive player of the year Kaimana Carvalho (injury) has forced Kahuku’s young players to learn on the job.

“After we played Mater Dei last year, we learned how we need to execute at a high level and be consistent on almost every play,” Carvalho said. “You cannot make mistakes against the best teams in the nation.”

Aiea (3-0, 1-0 OIA D-I) at Leilehua (1-3, 0-1 OIA D-I), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Elijah Mendoza has enjoyed his new surroundings so far. The former Waipahu quarterback has passed for 800 yards and nine TDs in Na Alii’s unbeaten run, keeping receivers Hiki Kim Choy Keb Ah Lo, Jheremie Cacpal and Ezra Kila Spencer busy.

Coincidentally, Mendoza’s team is facing former Waipahu starter Bennett Strobel, who passed for 292 yards and four TDs in Leilehua’s 33-30 loss to Kailua last week. Running back Cameron Keeve and wide receiver Talon Tarpley were superb in the loss.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

>> Waianae at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Waialua at Castle, 7 p.m.

>> Kamehameha I-AA at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

>> Damien vs. Saint Louis I-AA at Radford, 7 p.m.

>> Nanakuli at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

>> Farrington at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

>> Mater Dei (Calif.) at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

>> Punahou at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

>> Punahou I-AA vs. PacFive at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

>> Radford at Kailua, 3:30 p.m.

>> Aiea at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

>> Kalani vs. McKinley at Kaiser, 4 p.m.

>> Kalaheo at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

OAHU STANDINGS

ILH

Open Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Saint Louis 1-0 1.000 37 7 3-2 .600 137 44

Kamehameha 0-1 .000 7 37 3-2 .600 99 107

Punahou 0-0 .000 0 0 2-2 .500 111 79

Division I

Damien 1-0 1.000 35 15 3-1 .750 140 95

‘Iolani 0-0 .000 0 0 2-3 .400 142 124

Division II

Pac-Five 1-0 1.000 45 17 3-01.000 121 37

Kamehameha I-AA 0-1 .000 15 35 1-1 .500 49 52

Saint Louis I-AA 0-1 .000 17 45 0-1 .000 17 45

Punahou I-AA 0-0 .000 0 0 0-2 .000 35 85

OIA OPEN

Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Mililani 0-0 .000 0 0 4-01.000 98 47

Kapolei 0-0 .000 0 0 3-01.000 105 35

Campbell 0-0 .000 0 0 2-01.000 116 52

Farrington 0-0 .000 0 0 3-1 .750 125 50

Kahuku 0-0 .000 0 0 3-1 .750 100 53

Waipahu 0-0 .000 0 0 2-2 .500 90 112

OIA DIVISON I

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Aiea 1-0 1.000 32 7 3-01.000 107 36

Moanalua 1-0 1.000 31 22 3-1 .750 148 55

Waianae 1-0 1.000 44 8 1-2 .333 64 56

Kailua 1-0 1.000 33 30 1-3 .250 81 143

Radford 0-1 .000 22 31 1-2 .333 81 72

Leilehua 0-1 .000 30 33 1-3 .250 89 105

Nanakuli 0-1 .000 7 32 1-4 .200 76 142

Pearl City 0-1 .000 8 44 0-3 .000 34 161

OIA DIVISION II

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Kalaheo 1-0 1.00 72 14 2-01.000 112 20

Roosevelt 1-0 1.000 63 6 2-1 .667 104 44

Waialua 1-0 1.000 34 14 2-1 .667 83 69

Castle 1-0 1.000 22 21 2-2 .500 62 127

Kaiser 0-1 .000 21 22 1-1 .500 77 29

Kaimuki 0-1 .000 14 34 0-1 .000 14 34

McKinley 0-1 .000 6 63 0-3 .000 19 161

Kalani 0-1 .000 14 72 0-3 .000 31 151

OPEN

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Donny Faavi, Farrington 4 73 119 6 807 6

Nainoa Lopes, Saint Louis 5 60 96 1 752 8

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Campbell

2 42 52 0 710 11

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 3 35 55 1 674 8

Hunter Fujikawa, Punahou 4 44 86 3 494 3

David Vidinha, Waipahu 3 34 76 4 408 4

Ezra Forges, Kamehameha 4 27 50 3 346 3

Kekoa Koong, Mililani 3 40 72 3 330 4

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 4 34 46 4 325 5

Mose Lilo, Saint Louis 3 22 41 1 316 4

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Kingston Samuelu, Farrington 4 39 340 6 8.7 85.0

Nainoa Melchor, Kamehameha 5 74 335 0 4.5 67.0

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 3 21 293 3 14.0 97.7

Nelson Aau, Punahou 4 62 287 7 4.6 71.8

Tahlen Kekawa, Saint Louis 5 45 274 3 6.1 54.8

Tristan Pacheco, Waipahu 3 60 261 3 4.4 87.0

Maddox Sharrer, Kamehameha 5 30 189 1 6.3 37.8

Lehiwa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 2 8 163 2 20.4 81.5

Jarius Borges, Mililani 3 21 130 1 6.2 43.3

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Campbell

2 9 109 0 12.1 54.5

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Stytyn Lasconia, Saint Louis 5 15 470 4 31.3 94.0

Rusten Abang-Perez, Campbell 2 13 271 2 20.8 135.5

Chansen Smith, Farrington 4 22 267 2 12.1 66.8

Taimane Purcell, Kamehameha 5 18 214 2 11.9 42.8

Zion White, Punahou 4 15 187 3 12.5 46.8

Nikko Smith, Kapolei 2 6 185 3 30.8 92.5

Jayvren Pinera, Waipahu 3 7 181 2 25.9 60.3

Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell 2 10 179 3 17.9 89.5

Dash Watanabe, Punahou 4 14 177 0 12.6 44.3

Tai Perkins, Kamehameha 4 8 170 3 21.3 42.5

DIVISION I

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Isaac Harney, Moanalua4 89 127 51107 11

CJ Villanueva, Iolani 5 94 138 2 902 9

Elijah Mendoza, Aiea 3 65 103 4 790 9

Isaiah Keaunui-Demello, Kailua 3 50 77 2 767 6

Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao, Waianae

3 40 65 1 543 4

AJ Tuifua, Damien 2 35 49 3 528 7

Jonah Galanto, Pearl City 3 31 71 2 443 2

Hanohano Plunkett, Leilehua 3 48 76 2 406 3

Ikaika Torres, Pearl City 3 24 58 3 384 3

Afi Togafau, Radford 2 23 39 0 321 1

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Jones Vierra, Iolani 5 67 292 4 4.4 58.4

Cameron Keeve, Leilehua 4 57 281 2 4.9 70.3

Zane Kalua, Nanakuli 4 43 217 2 5.0 54.3

Quincy Oka, Iolani 3 21 192 2 9.1 64.0

Alika Idica, Waianae 3 42 167 0 4.0 55.7

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 2 26 147 1 5.7 73.5

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 2 32 139 3 4.3 69.5

Kylin Rivera-Galbraith, Leilehua 3 24 137 1 5.7 45.7

Duane Miller, Moanalua 4 22 125 1 5.7 31.3

Kalino Judalena, Moanalua 3 28 121 2 4.3 40.3

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Keon Preusser, Iolani 5 35 405 3 11.6 81.0

Jayce Bareng, Moanalua 4 28 377 3 13.5 94.3

Aizek Kaanoi, Kailua 3 17 375 3 22.1 125.0

Kyson Kealoha, Moanalua 4 21 322 5 15.3 80.5

Trysten Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo, Aiea 3 17 292 2 17.2 97.3

Kekama Kane, Iolani 5 29 278 3 9.6 55.6

Javian Mizuno, Pearl City 3 16 257 2 16.1 85.7

Jheremie Cacpal, Aiea 3 22 247 5 11.2 82.3

Talon Tarpley, Leilehua 4 24 226 2 9.4 56.5

Stoney Pocock, Kailua 3 13 192 1 14.8 64.0

DIVISION II

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 1 16 24 0 342 7

Nai Kalouokaaea, Castle 3 28 66 5 335 2

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 3 18 47 3 259 3

BJ Rezentes, Kaiser 2 22 31 2 227 3

Emery Abilla, Waialua 2 17 37 1 170 2

Gabriel Logan, Kaimuki 1 15 27 3 158 2

Kaeo Bush, Roosevelt 3 9 18 0 141 1

Braden Sarahina, Pac-Five 1 10 16 0 111 0

Colten Amai-Nakagawa, Pac-Five 1 10 15 1 83 1

Pierce Mundell, Kalani 2 9 30 1 65 0

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Logan Thompson, Castle 4 48 283 4 5.9 70.8

Taylor Calero, Waialua 2 18 162 2 9.0 81.0

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaimuki 1 17 135 0 7.9 135.0

Riley Burton, Castle 3 25 129 1 5.2 43.0

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 2 13 125 1 9.6 62.5

Aiden Kahele, Castle 2 25 112 0 4.5 56.0

Emery Abilla, Waialua 2 20 98 1 4.9 49.0

Takeo Eckart, Kalani 2 21 88 1 4.2 44.0

Jerome Arten, McKinley 1 17 86 1 5.1 86.0

Shaedon Sexton, Roosevelt 1 20 85 4 4.3 85.0

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Cody Salas, Kalaheo 1 7 263 5 37.6 263.0

Keawe Davis, Roosevelt 3 10 143 2 14.3 47.7

Trisen Kalouokaaea, Castle 4 11 128 1 11.6 32.0

Isaiah Felipe, Castle 4 12 126 0 10.5 31.5

William Aarona, Roosevelt 3 3 119 1 39.7 39.7

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 2 6 119 1 19.8 59.5

Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, Roosevelt 2 4 92 1 23.0 46.0

Logan Thompson, Castle 2 5 91 1 18.2 45.5

Jerome Lilio, Pac-Five 1 6 90 0 15.0 90.0