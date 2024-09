Scoreboard – September 12, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College men: Stanislaus State vs.

Chaminade, noon at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Invitational, Oregon State vs. Texas State, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Varsity I-AA,

‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity III,

St. Andrew’s vs. Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha; Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Assets at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Nanakuli; Mililani at Radford; Waipahu at Waianae. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Waialua at Pearl City (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Leilehua at Aiea (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Punahou vs. ‘Iolani,

6 p.m. Games at Punahou.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha I-AA at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Damien vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 7 p.m. at

Radford.

OIA Division I: Waianae at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Castle, 7 p.m.; Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Invitational, Oregon State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.

SOCCER

COLLEGE MEN

At Vulcan Soccer Field

Wednesday

Hawaii Hilo 1, Hawaii Pacific 0. Goal scorer—Gabriel Gallardo (7:18).

Goalkeepers—Hilo: Christian Souza

2 saves. HPU: Kevin Harr 2 saves.

UH SCHEDULES

FOOTBALL

(Record: 1-1)

Sat., Aug. 24 vs. Delaware St. W, 35-14

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. UCLA L, 13-16

Saturday at Sam Houston 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Northern Iowa 6 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5 at San Diego State! 2 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Boise State! 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19 at Washington State TBD

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Nevada! 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2 at Fresno State! 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 9 vs. UNLV! 4 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 at Utah State! 10 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 30 vs. New Mexico! 6 p.m.

!—Mountain West game

Home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

WOMEN’S volleyball

(Record: 4-1)

Fri., Aug. 30. vs. SMU# W, 3-2

Sun., Sept. 1 vs. San Diego# W, 3-1

Fri., Sept. 6 vs. Pepperdine L, 2-3

Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Pepperdine W, 3-2

Tue., Sept. 10 vs. Texas State W, 3-1

Friday vs. Oregon State@ 7 p.m.

Saturday vs. Texas State@ 7 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 17 at UNLV 3:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 20 at Texas 2 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21 at Baylor 2 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 27 vs. UC Irvine! 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 vs. CS Fullerton! 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 4 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5 at Long Beach St.! 4 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 11 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 vs. UC Riverside! 5 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18 at Cal Poly! 4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19 at UCSB! 4 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 22 at CSU Bakersfield! 3 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27 vs. CS Northridge! 5 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 1 vs. UCSB! 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Thu., Nov. 7 at UC Riverside! 5 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 9 at UC Davis! 5 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 15 vs. Long Beach St.! 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 vs. UC San Diego! 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 22 at CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 23 at UC Irvine! 2 p.m.

The Big West Tournament is Nov. 27-30 in

Irvine, Calif.

#—Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Classic

@—Outrigger Invitational

!—Big West match

Women’s SOCCER

(Record: 2-6)

Thu., Aug. 15 vs. Ga. Southern W, 3-2

Sun., Aug. 18 vs. Utah State L, 0-3

Wed., Aug. 21 vs. Baylor L, 0-1

Thu., Aug. 22 vs. Portland L, 0-1

Thu., Aug. 29 vs. Air Force L, 0-3

Sun., Sept. 1 vs. No. Dakota St. W, 4-1

Thu., Sept. 5 at Seattle L, 1-3

Sun., Sept. 8 at E. Washington L, 0-2

Today at Portland St. 3 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 19 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 22 vs. Hawaii Pacific 4 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 26 vs. CSU Bakersfield! 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 3 at CS Northridge! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 vs. CS Fullerton! 4 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 10 at UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 at UC Irvine! 3 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 vs. UC Riverside! 4 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 24 at Cal Poly! 4 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27 at UCSB! 2 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 31 vs. Long Beach St.! 7 p.m.

Home games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium

!—Big West game

FOOTBALL

UH STATISTICS

RUSHING

GP ATT GAIN LOSS NET AVG TD LONG AVG/G

30 Sims 2 17 73 6 67 3.9 0 29 33.5

13 Schager 2 19 60 35 25 1.3 2 15 12.5

9 Barfield 2 6 22 2 20 3.3 0 9 10

19 Borrow 2 1 19 0 19 19 0 19 9.5

10 Cordero 2 3 18 0 18 6 0 9 9

47 Vaughn 1 5 17 1 16 3.2 0 8 16

38 DeBlake 2 2 14 0 14 7 0 8 7

16 Sagapolutele 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1

Team 2 1 0 1 -1 -1 0 0 -0.5

Total 2 55 224 45 179 3.3 2 29 89.5

Opponents 2 54 217 42 175 3.2 2 17 87.5

PASSING

GP RATE COMP ATT INT PCT YDS TD LONG AVG/G

13 Schager 2 110.55 42 76 2 55.26% 430 3 29 215

Total 2 110.55 42 76 2 55.26% 430 3 29 215.00

Opponents 2 106.35 36 67 2 53.73% 428 1 53 214.00

RECEIVING

GP REC YARDS AVG. TD LONG AVG/G

5 Ashlock 2 14 193 13.79 1 29 96.5

6 Crowdus 2 4 55 13.75 1 29 27.5

3 Cenacle 2 6 39 6.50 0 15 19.5

0 Perry 2 4 35 8.75 0 12 17.5

8 Mokiao-Atimalala 2 2 30 15.00 1 19 15.0

2 Hines 2 4 29 7.25 0 11 14.5

14 Curtis 2 3 14 4.67 0 9 7.0

23 Nishigaya 2 1 14 14.00 0 14 7.0

30 Sims 2 3 13 4.33 0 10 6.5

11 Pupunu 2 1 8 8.00 0 8 4.0

Total 2 42 430 10.24 3 29 215.0

Opponents 2 36 428 11.89 1 53 214.0

DEFENSE

GP SOLO AST TOT TFL-YARDS SACK/YARDS INT

1 Manuma 2 11 1 12 0-0 0-0 0

54 Otis 2 8 4 12 3.0-5 1.0-2 0

4 Stone 2 7 1 8 1.0-1 0-0 0

0 Robinson 2 3 4 7 2.0-5 0.5-1 0

6 Sinclair 2 6 0 6 1.0-3 0-0 0

3 Smith 2 3 3 6 0-0 0-0 1

16 Taylor 2 5 1 6 0-0 0-0 1

52 Evaimalo 2 2 3 5 1.5-2 0-0 0

12 Ho’ohuli 2 1 4 5 2.0-8 1.0-4 0

29 Mendiola-Jensen 2 3 2 5 0-0 0-0 0

77 Sekona 2 5 0 5 2.0-2 1.0-1 0

19 Washington 2 1 2 3 0.5-1 0.5-1 0

57 Johnson III 2 1 1 2 1.0-4 1.0-4 0

5 Jones 2 2 0 2 0-0 0-0 0

18 Kema 2 2 0 2 0-0 0-0 0

9 Palmer 1 2 0 2 1.0-2 0-0 0

25 Thompson 2 1 1 2 0-0 0-0 0

69 Williams 2 1 1 2 1.0-5 0-0 0

13 Brown 2 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0

11 Emerson 2 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 0

17 Finau 1 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 0

2 Hines 2 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0

51 Lagafuaina 2 1 0 1 1.0-10 1.0-10 0

44 Landrum 2 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0

Total 2 68 30 98 17.0-48 6.0-23 2

Opponents 2 75 12 87 13.0-45 6.0-34 2

PUNTING

NO YDS AVG LONG TB FC I20 50+ BLK

19 Borrow 13 579 44.54 65 1 0 5 4 0

Total 13 579 44.54 65 1 0 5 4 0

Opponents 16 651 40.69 62 0 1 4 3 0

FIELD GOALS

FGM-FGA PCT I20 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+ Long

17 Matsuzawa 2-2 100.00% 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 28

Total 2-2 100.00% 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 28

Opponents 3-4 75.00% 0-0 1-1 2-2 0-0 0-1 37

VOLLEYBALL

OIA EAST

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kahuku def. Kailua 25-13, 25-17, 25-20

Castle def. Kaimuki 25-17, 25-15, 25-15

Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-11, 25-13, 25-10

Girls White

Kahuku def. Kailua 21-9, 21-18

Castle def. Kaimuki 21-10, 14-21, 15-11

Moanalua def. Kaiser 21-7, 21-16

Girls JV

Kahuku def. Kailua 21-9, 21-19

Castle def. Kaimuki 21-11, 21-10

Moanalua def. Kaiser 21-11, 21-8

OIA WEST

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Campbell def. Mililani 25-20, 16-25, 17-25,

26-24, 15-12

Girls White

Mililani def. Campbell 21-14, 21-15

Girls JV

Campbell def. Mililani 21-19, 14-21, 15-12

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Sacred Hearts 25-16, 28-30,

25-20, 25-23

Girls JV I

Punahou-Blue def. Mid-Pacific 25-15,

25-21

Girls JV II

‘Iolani def. Damien 25-18, 21-25, 25-21

Le Jardin def. Sacred Hearts 25-14, 25-12

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-17,

22-25, 25-22

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Konawaena def. Hawaii Prep 25-17, 25-22,

22-25, 25-21

Girls JV

Hawaii Prep def. Konawaena 25 23, 21-25,

15-9