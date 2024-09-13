Letter: Unions are no longer saviors of the workforce

I was forced to “join” a union as a condition of employment when I changed careers many years ago. Perhaps unions were a good thing when they first emerged, but they’ve morphed into an entity that does more to disrupt businesses than encourage a better work environment. Unions continue to poison their membership with an entitlement mentality, all under the guise that “employers are unfair.” Their basic argument for their existence is, “if it wasn’t for us, you wouldn’t be making the wages you’re getting.”

While businesses struggle to sustain services, the fat cats running these unions are doing everything to bankrupt them. It is crystal clear that the Hawaii Nurses Association and the Office and Professional Employees International Union are the ones failing and refusing to bargain in good faith. Unions’ modus operandi is take, take, take and more, more, more.

Cheryl Zarbaugh

Kailua

