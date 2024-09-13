Off the news: 2 finalists in running for next UH president

Two finalists are under consideration as the University of Hawaii’s next president: Wendy F. Hensel, executive vice chancellor and university provost for The City University of New York; and Julian Vasquez Heilig, provost and vice president of academic affairs for Western Michigan University.

The UH Board of Regents narrowed the field to two from 93 applicants. “We have two excellent candidates,” Board of Regents Chair Gabe Lee announced. Next, Hensel and Heilig will appear at a series of public meetings, soliciting feedback from the university community before regents make a final selection.

The new president will take over for David Lassner, who will depart by the end of the year.